KOA podcast: First impressions of McKenna and players who could thrive now

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:25 PM December 23, 2021
The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss their first impressions of Kieran McKenna on the latest show

The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss their first impressions of Kieran McKenna on the latest show

It's the first week for new Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team have made of him so far.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren, Ross Halls and Mark Heath discuss their first impressions of McKenna after his opening press conference and what interested them most about what he said at it.

They also discuss the players who might thrive under the new boss, and look back at his new team's performance on the big stage against Sunderland on Saturday.

With it being Christmas, there's also a festive game.

You can listen to the show here...

Football
Ipswich News

