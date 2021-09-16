Video
KOA podcast: What does Cook need to change at Town?
Published: 3:15 PM September 16, 2021
Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town have failed to win any of their first eight games of the season - so what needs to change?
Mike Bacon, Andy Warren and Mark Heath tackle that question in the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast, discussing a potential change of formation, the lack of an assistant manager and more.
The boys also look back at the latest defeat, a 2-1 reverse against West Ham United's U21 side in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday night, and talk about who, if anyone, emerged with credit.
They also look ahead to Saturday's trip to Lincoln City and a reunion with former star Teddy Bishop.
Listen to the show here....
And watch it here...
