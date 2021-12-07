News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
KOA podcast: Who should be the new boss of Ipswich Town?

Mark Heath

Published: 3:00 PM December 7, 2021
The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss the sacking of Paul Cook in our latest podcast

The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss the sacking of Paul Cook and who they'd like to replace him at Ipswich Town in our latest podcast - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town have launched an 'extensive search' for a new boss after sacking Paul Cook - here's who the Kings of Anglia podcast team would like to see take the hotseat.

Cook was sacked on Saturday night after just 44 games, with John McGreal taking caretaker charge for the important trips to Charlton tonight and Wigan on Saturday.

There are many names in the frame to replace Cook in the dugout at Portman Road, with Neil Harris, Marc Bircham and McGreal all among the current betting favourites.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath discussed Cook's sacking in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast, as well as who they'd like to see replace him.

You can listen to that here...

Or, if you prefer, you can watch it here..

You can also listen to Andy's interview with CEO Mark Ashton about the move here...

You can also watch our video with Ross Halls asking some Town fans who they'd like to be the next Blues boss here...



