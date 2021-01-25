News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Kings of Anglia podcast special: Why we called for Lambert to go, and what happens next

Mark Heath

Published: 2:28 PM January 25, 2021   
Paul Lambert and EADT front page

The Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast team are joined by EADT and Ipswich Star editor Brad Jones to discuss the decision to call for Paul Lambert's head - Credit: Archant

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star today called for Paul Lambert to be sacked as Ipswich Town boss - and here, in a Kings of Anglia podcast special, we discuss why.

Editor Brad Jones, who ultimately made the decision to call for Lambert's head, joins the usual KOA team of Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls to talk about why he felt the time was right now.

The team also discuss the club's response and what's likely to happen next.

There's also a chat around Lambert's and Luke Chambers' very different post-game comments after the 1-0 defeat to Peterborough on Saturday, plus a look ahead to tomorrow night's clash with Peterborough.

Town manager Paul Lambert (seated) and his assistant Stuart Taylor.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (seated) and his assistant Stuart Taylor watch on during yesterday's 1-0 home defeat to Peterborough. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com


