Kings of Anglia podcast special: Why we called for Lambert to go, and what happens next
Published: 2:28 PM January 25, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star today called for Paul Lambert to be sacked as Ipswich Town boss - and here, in a Kings of Anglia podcast special, we discuss why.
Editor Brad Jones, who ultimately made the decision to call for Lambert's head, joins the usual KOA team of Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls to talk about why he felt the time was right now.
The team also discuss the club's response and what's likely to happen next.
There's also a chat around Lambert's and Luke Chambers' very different post-game comments after the 1-0 defeat to Peterborough on Saturday, plus a look ahead to tomorrow night's clash with Peterborough.
