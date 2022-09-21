'I love playing in this team' - Vincent-Young on his role under McKenna

News

Kane Vincent-Young is enjoying his role when given the opportunity to play in Kieran McKenna’s side.

The wing-back made his seventh appearance of the season in the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy victory over Arsenal Under 21s last night, operating in a right-sided role behind winger Kyle Edwards.

Three of his four starts this season have come in cup competitions, with Vincent-Young pleased with both how he and his side performed as they eased their way past the young Gunners.

Kane Vincent-Young is enjoying playing under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town - Credit: Ross Halls

“It was a really pleasing performance from start to finish,” Vincent-Young said of the victory.

“That’s not the kind of team we’re going to face in the league every week, coming here to play in a similar style to us, so it was a really good game to see where we’re at and test ourselves.

“I was happy with my performance. I was a little rusty at certain moments and have more to give, but I got 90 minutes which was very positive.

“My role is about getting up and down, defending and attacking and doing a bit of everything. I need to be solid and press but then, when we get the ball, get forward and contribute.

“I play slightly narrower, having good connections with the centre-backs, which is something quite new for me but also something I’m enjoying.

“Game by game, session by session, I think I’m getting better at it. It’s not only something I do when we play games, we obviously do it in training as well, so it’s about putting that into matches.

“I love playing in this team.”

Victory over Arsenal means Ipswich will progress to the knockout stages of the competition with a draw at Cambridge in next month’s final group game, with Vincent-Young excited by what the Trophy can offer the Blues.

“It’s very important,” he said. “We have a big squad and we need the games.

“The final is at Wembley so it’s obviously something to take seriously. Imagine a full house at Wembley.

“The competition is good for us older lads but also great to play alongside some of the younger ones as well.

“The young lads really deserve to be in and around it because we have some really talented young boys at the club.”

Vincent-Young lined up alongside veteran centre-half Richard Keogh and behind midfielder Dominic Ball against the Gunners, with the latter a player Town’s No.24 knows well from their time together in Tottenham’s youth system.

“Keysy (Keogh) has come in and been a really positive influence off the pitch and a real leader,” he said.

“Dom is someone I’ve played with for a long time – I didn’t think we would be playing together at Ipswich but stranger things have happened.

“He is versatile and has really good technical qualities, which is great for us to have in the squad.

“We need that strength because if we’re going to be successful this season we need everyone playing these different roles.”

Next up is Sunday’s televised visit to Plymouth.

“Sunday is a big game for us, the second on in a row, but it’s just another three points,” Vincent-Young said.

“We don’t need to go over the top with what it is and hopefully we can go there and take care of the result.”