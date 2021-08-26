Vincent-Young on helping new boys settle, his injury return and Town's search for a first win

Published: 5:30 PM August 26, 2021

Kane Vincent-Young is convinced Ipswich Town’s new-look side will get themselves up-and-running sooner rather than later.

The right-back is one of few survivors from last season, following Paul Cook’s summer cull, with 16 new arrivals making up the bulk of a squad which has yet to taste success during their first five games together.

They will try again against AFC Wimbledon this weekend, with Town’s No.24 sure they will find their groove soon enough as the new side continue to gel.

“First and foremost, it’s been really, really strange because you’re walking into the changing room and it’s completely different,” Vincent-Young said, when asked about Town’s new squad.

Kane Vincent-Young controls the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“You miss some of the old lads but, looking forward, the new lads are great both on and off the pitch. As one of the existing lads it’s my duty to make them feel welcome and comfortable – everyone seems to be settling in really well on and off the pitch.

“We’re getting there. It’s not going to happen overnight because we’re a new and fresh team. We’ve seen moments of real quality and others we need to brush up on, so if we can eradicate those and work on the things we’re doing well then we’re going to be fine.

“The team has talent in abundance and all bring something different with their own qualities, but they will all be really good for us and that’s what we need.

“We need quality going forward and we have that.”

Vincent-Young's pre-season was disrupted by a shoulder injury suffered towards the end of the last campaign, when he had only just returned from a long-term lay-off which had previously restricted him to just nine hugely impressive Ipswich appearances since his arrival in the summer of 2019.

“It’s been really good and I’ve really enjoyed getting back to it and getting fit,” he said.

“Of course we’ve had the supporters in, which has been brilliant, but now we’re just looking for that illusive win, which I’m sure will come very soon.

“There is nothing better than playing in front of supporters, not just at Portman Road but with away fans too, it’s been brilliant. We can’t wait for that to continue.

“We want to give the supporters something to be happy about.

“The support has been amazing, home and away, and there’s nobody more than us who wants to get that win on Saturday.”