Versatile Edwards excited to link up with Town new boy Celina

Published: 11:30 AM September 7, 2021

Kyle Edwards is excited to get to work alongside transfer deadline day recruit, Bersant Celina.

The Kosovo international’s arrival boosts an already stacked line-up of attacking players at manager Paul Cook’s disposal, with the prospect of Celina and Edwards operating in the same side a tantalising one.

“I saw everything we did (on deadline day) and one of my friends has told me all about him (Celina) and that he’s a very good player,” Edwards said of his new team-mate.

“So good players will help and strengthen the team, which is what we need because it will help me and help the team. I’m sure he can help me become a better player.

“I’ve seen him play for Swansea and I know he’s a good player who has played in big games for big clubs, so I’m excited to play with him.”

Cook’s task now is to help find the perfect blend in attack, with seven players - Celina, Edwards, Wes Burns, Louie Barry, Sone Aluko, Conor Chaplin and Scott Fraser – vying for just three positions behind Town’s central striker.

“I can play in all of those positions,” Edwards said.

“Coming through the academy (at West Brom) I’ve played on the right, I’ve played No.10 for a few years and then obviously on the left as well.

“That’s probably the one I prefer (the left) but I can play anywhere along the three and I’m happy to do so.”

Kyle Edwards chases after the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

When asked what Cook has asked him to do, Edwards said: “When I get on the ball he wants me to drive at teams and see what I can do.

“I haven’t got goals and assists yet but I want to try and do that to help the team go on and win games.

“He’s given me freedom to go at people and he’s told me not to worry too much if I lose the ball, that happens, and to just keep going and stay positive.”

Kyle Edwards. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Edwards believes the blank weekend, with Town’s game against Wycombe postponed last Saturday, will help at a time when Town are still searching for their first win of the season.

“It’s good for the team to get more training in, get our shape and welcome the new players in,” he said.

“We need to get used to playing together so this time will help us do that and help some of the guys rest up and recover as we go into the Bolton game.”