'This is a really hard team to get into... he wants to know I'm reliable' - Edwards pushing for McKenna selection

News

Kyle Edwards will be hoping to start at Plymouth this weekend - Credit: Ross Halls

Kyle Edwards is out to take every opportunity he is given as he looks to work his way back into the Ipswich Town starting XI.

The former West Brom winger is yet to make a league start under manager Kieran McKenna but, having featured in the Papa John’s Trophy recently, is pushing for a place in the side as the Blues head to Plymouth this weekend.

McKenna has a decision to make on his right flank, with Wes Burns on international duty with Wales and Edwards, Kane Vincent-Young and Kayden Jackson all possible starters at Home Park.

Kyle Edwards celebrates with Dominic Ball and Freddie Ladapo on Tuesday night - Credit: Ross Halls

“I know that every opportunity I do get to play, I have to get out and show the fans and the manager what I can do and try to impress because this is a really difficult team to get into,” Edwards said, in an interview with Town’s matchday programme.

“You have to give your best to everything, in training sessions and then in games as well.

“In the last couple of weeks I’ve had the chance of more game time, in the (Papa John’s Trophy) and then against Bristol Rovers. You have to make the most of those chances when they come.

“The team is doing really well. We’ve been winning games so it’s a very happy place to be. I’m enjoying it and the more minutes I get, the happier I am.”

He continued: “The manager has told me to carry on working hard, to be ready for when the chances come.

“He wants to know I’m reliable when I get on the pitch and he says that when I do get the chance, to be myself and to play the way I play.

“He’s said to me that not many players play the way that I do, so he wants me to show him what I can do, to get on the ball and to make an impact in games.”

Kyle Edwards is yet to make a league start under boss Kieran McKenna - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Life under McKenna has not been easy for the 24-year-old, largely due to a quad injury which kept him out for the majority of the second half of last season, following the Town boss’s appointment.

“It does feel like a new start this season.

“I’d been talking about that to my family and friends before it started.

“The second half of last season was difficult because of the injury, which all happened not long after the manager came in, which wasn’t ideal.

“But I came back and had a good pre-season, I worked really hard. I feel fit and I feel ready to play my part and prove to the boss what I can offer the team.”