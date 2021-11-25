'There's more to come... hopefully people stick with me' - Edwards on his Town form

Kyle Edwards wants to show the Ipswich Town fans what he's all about - Credit: PA

Kyle Edwards believes he still has plenty more to show the Ipswich Town supporters.

The summer signing has excited supporters with his quick feet and desire to attack the opposition box, with the winger only let down by a lack of production which has so far seen him fail to score.

Edwards came off the bench in Tuesday night’s home loss to Rotherham and will be in contention to start against Crewe on Sunday, with the 23-year-old keen to find the net for the first time in a Town shirt.

“There’s a lot more to come from me,” he said, speaking recently. “I’ve come to a new team in a new league and I’m still getting to grips with it at the moment, so I feel I’ve still got a lot more to show everyone.

“Hopefully people stick with me. I haven’t scored yet but, give me time and stick with me, then I can show people how good I really am.

“Everyone has been great. Whenever I see fans they are always saying positive things to me and that means a lot.

“I feel like I've performed well. All I need to do is score but as time goes on it’s coming. I’m getting more chances and hopefully I can tuck one away soon.

“It’s been a while since I scored. Patience is a virtue and hopefully my time will come.”

Edwards is one of many attacking options at manager Paul Cook’s disposal, with the former West Brom man particularly enjoying working with Bersant Celina in training and on match days.

“I get on with Bersant really well, on and off the pitch,” he said. “He’s a similar kind of player to me so sometimes we know what each other wants from the other one.

“I was happy another player came here who is a good player. I was looking forward to playing with him, rather than fearing for a place. So that’s a positive and we can keep each other on our toes.

“I’m a positive person and I’ve tried to stay happy, no matter what the situation is. I need to stay happy, stay smiling and try to bring everyone else up with me.”