'It's what he said to me straight away' - Edwards reveals first chat with Cook

Published: 5:14 PM August 12, 2021

Ipswich Town new boy Kyle Edwards has revealed what manager Paul Cook wants from him this season.

The 23-year-old winger, who had plenty of Championship interest following his release by West Brom, signed a three-year deal at Portman Road on Monday and could make his debut at Burton on Saturday.

A skilful player who can get fans off their seats, Edwards also prides himself on his work ethic.

"Straight away that's what he (Cook) spoke to me about," he told the club programme.

"He said 'you're quality, you can have some good games, you can have bad games, but as long as you work hard for me and for the team, I won't get on at you'. I'm really looking forward to working with him.

"I'm just a person who, when he's on the pitch, is going to try his best, no matter what. I'm going to try and be an exciting player; taking on players and creating opportunities for other people, and hopefully scoring goals."

Edwards came through the youth ranks at West Brom. His only time away from the Baggies was a loan spell at Exeter in 2017/18 where he stepped off the bench and scored in the League Two Play-Off Final.

He returned to the Hawthorns and played his part in the West Midlands club getting promoted from the Championship in 2019/20.

Last season, he made five appearances in the Premier League, including a start at Southampton.

"I'm really excited to get started and to have a chance to play regular football," he said. "I was at West Brom from the age of six so it's a big move for me. I've only ever been at West Brom but this is a new challenge that I am really looking forward to.

"There was other interest (including trials at Reading and Bournemouth). At this point in my career though I need to be playing. I don't think I've showed everyone what I can do yet, so hopefully I can do that now.

Kyle Edwards (right) helped West Brom gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20. - Credit: PA

"One of the main reasons I am here is that I can feel the buzz around the club and you can see the intent. I can see the project and I can see what we're aspiring to do this season. We're aspiring to go back up so that's why I'm here. I want to play my part and help the club achieve that."

On being reunited with his former West Brom team-mate Rekeem Harper, Edwards added: "Rekeem and I were both at West Brom from when we were young - we were together all the time and are good friends. It'll be good to have a familiar face, but I am also looking forward to meeting all the lads.

"I played four matches in pre-season. I went to Reading and played against West Ham, Charlton and Lincoln, then I went to Bournemouth and played against Chelsea. So I'm feeling good and hopefully my first chance won't be far away."