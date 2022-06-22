Kyle Edwards: 'Nice to be back on the grass, trying to take some people on'
- Credit: PA
Kyle Edwards is glad to be back on the grass as he looks forward to the new season after injury cut short his last campaign.
The flying winger, signed on a free from West Brom by Paul Cook last summer, suffered a quad injury in training back in February. He didn't play again last season.
However, after a long stint of recovery, the 24-year-old is back and raring to go.
"It's been a long time out now and it's nice to be back on the grass, trying to take some people on. It's been great," he said.
"Because of the injury I have had to keep coming in all summer while everyone's away. That wasn't great to be honest, but you've got to do what you've got to do.
"It's been a tough rehab, a lot of gym, a lot of running. It was tough, but I'm back now and I feel fitter and good to go. It is good to be back.
"Pre-season is already hard, the first few days, but we all know to put the work in now to help us throughout the season."
Edwards made an instant impact with Town after his arrival, his trickery and pace causing problems for opponents.
His return will be welcomed by the Ipswich fans and he will certainly be an important cog for Kieran McKenna to have at his disposal.
Town head off to Loughborough University soon for more pre-season training, with Edwards admitting it will be nice for the group to get away together and create that bond.
"The group as a whole gets on and our new signings have slotted in well," he said.
"I knew Freddie Ladapo before he came here, so that's been good, and the other boys have slotted in well.
"Going to Loughborough, all away together will mean we can bond more, bringing us together which is important."
Ipswich head to Needham Market's Bloomfields ground on Saturday for their opening pre-season game, while tomorrow morning will see the League One fixtures published.