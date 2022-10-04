'I was beyond frustrated and had sleepless nights... I'm very happy to be out of that phase' - Ladapo on his Town start

News

Freddie Ladapo has admitted being ‘beyond frustrated’ with his start to life at Ipswich Town, but is feeling more and more at home as he continues to find his groove.

The striker, signed on a free transfer from Rotherham this summer, failed to find the net in any of his first nine league games but has scored in his last two, with the latest proving vital in Saturday’s victory over Portsmouth.

He’s scored four in total, having netted twice in the Papa John’s Trophy, and is happy with the progress he’s been making in Kieran McKenna’s side, after a rough start to life in Suffolk.

Freddie Ladapo scored Ipswich's second goal against Portsmouth at the weekend - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Asked if he was frustrated with how things had started for him, he replied: “Of course, definitely. I was beyond frustrated and was having sleepless nights.

“You can ask the missus – I was not happy at all. But once you get into your groove you start to hit things you probably wouldn’t have done before.

“I’m very happy to be out of that phase right now.

“I’m sure the manager and the fans were expecting me to do a lot better than how I have started off but I just have to stay focused, keep my mind and belief right and know that if you keep plugging away and show resilience then something good is going to come.”

Asked why he felt he found things tough, Ladapo replied: “It takes time to adjust to a new team and a new style of play, which I think was the biggest transition for me. I was probably used to getting goals in a certain way and now you have to change that.

“We probably have the most possession in the league and we’re a footballing team, so the striker possibly doesn’t get as many direct touches of the ball and we might go through two or three passes before you get a touch. So you have to understand the different movements and the different kinds of crosses.

“I’ve had to learn all of that and I think that’s what’s brought me to this club – being excited by the challenge. I didn’t feel the challenge was going to be as hard as it has been but I was definitely excited.

“I wanted to come here, do well and hopefully the team does well as well. We want to achieve big things this season.”

Despite his early struggles, Ladapo believes he has already improved as a player under boss McKenna and is targeting an improvement on the 15 goals he scored to help former club Rotherham win promotion last season.

Freddie Ladapo celebrates his goal against Portsmouth - Credit: Ross Halls

“I’m already a much better player because different challenges make you a lot better,” he said.

“You get asked a lot of different questions and if you can overcome all of those challenges then you will be a better person and player for it.

“I’ve got to score a lot more than what I got last season.

“I probably didn’t play as much as I would have liked but I want to score a lot more than that.”

Ladapo scored with his first touch against Portsmouth, superbly lifting the ball into the top corner as he checked his run and connected with a low Leif Davis cross.

The striker was frustrated not to start against Danny Cowley’s side but was pleased to make his impact when given the opportunity.

“It was decent. I’ll be honest with you - I did quite enjoy it,” Ladapo said of his goal.

“Me and Leify were having a nice little strong relationship there because he knew where I was going and I knew where he was going to play the ball. You can’t ask for much more than that.

“I was a bit disappointed not to start because I was happy with my performances recently but I have three in three (in all competitions) now. I feel like I’m doing well and scoring goals, so I want to keep that going.

“Every player wants to play, score and do well and at the end of the day it’s about the team. I’d love to play every minute of every game but as long as we’re winning and scoring goals that’s the main thing that makes you the most-happy.

“If I’m helping the team out I won’t mind.

Freddie Ladapo has admitted to being frustrated at times during his start to life at Town - Credit: Ross Halls

“The manager explains everything (about selection) and it’s down to the player to show his character as well. Just because you’re not playing or starting, you still put your head down. You have to come on and sometimes you might have a huge impact to make or on others you might just be running around for the team.

“You have to keep your focus.”

The 29-year-old's goal against Arsenal Under 21s recently came at the end of a frustrating night in front of goal, which led to prolonged chants from the small home crowd which started as encouragement but bordered on sarcasm at times.

“I’ve been happy with the fans,” Ladapo said.

“For a player, the focus has to be on the pitch but the fans definitely want you to do well. Nobody brings you to the club and wants you to do badly, so I understand the frustration and the praise as well, when they do see me scoring and coming out the other side.

“I obviously appreciate that and hope I can give them more to cheer about.

“It’s huge. When you score you hear everybody off their seats and it’s a great, great feeling to play in front of such a big crowd every week.”