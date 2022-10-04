News
‘When he’s in his flow nobody can stop him’ - Town star's praise for Edwards
Freddie Ladapo is excited to see Kyle Edwards working his way back into form at Ipswich Town.
The two forward players provided a vital spark from the bench in Town’s victory over Portsmouth on Saturday, with Ladapo scoring the Blues’ second before Edwards skipped to the byline and put in the cross which supplied Wes Burns’ winning goal.
Edwards is yet to start a league game under Kieran McKenna’s management at Ipswich, but the Town boss has praised the former West Brom winger’s work on the training ground of late.
“I was so happy to see Kyle Edwards come on and do what he did,” Ladapo said of a man who is playing his way into contention for a starting spot.
“I call him ‘Prime Aaron Lennon’ because I just think, when he’s really in his flow, there isn’t anybody who can stop him.
“I was very happy because we have players, like him, who aren’t starting as much but can come on and create something out of nothing.
“Shout out to him."
Discussing Town’s victory over Portsmouth further, Ladapo said: “It was a crazy game but it was a top of the table clash with both teams going at it until the end, but we came out on top in the end which is the most positive thing.
“We could have won all three games (Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Portsmouth) because we took the lead in them all and looked very positive. But we had the faith and belief to keep going.
“We believe we have good players and a very good coaching staff as well. They set us up well and believe in our ability, which we need to show week in, week out.
“For any team you are going to have some wins and some losses. Teams don’t really go full seasons without losing a single game and the best ones show character to come back from defeats and turn draws into wins.”