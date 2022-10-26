'It's a fight out there... I think I'm embracing that' - Ladapo on his Port Vale brace

Match reaction

Freddie Ladapo was delighted to do his job for the team as Ipswich Town secured an important 3-2 victory at Port Vale last night.

The striker scored a brace to help claim three points at Vale Park, setting his side on the way to victory in the first-half before grabbing what proved to be the winner, as he netted a third goal for his side in the second after the visitors had let a two-goal lead slip.

Victory sparked joyous scenes as Ipswich fans and players celebrated together, with striker Ladapo pleased to have played his part, both in terms of scoring goals and his all-round contribution.

“It was wonderful to score the winner, especially in front of the fans who were brilliant for us again,” said Ladapo, who now has six goals for the Blues.

Freddie Ladapo celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Port Vale. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“They were loud all the way through, singing my name, other players’ names and the manager’s name. That’s really pleasing for everyone and it gives us that extra boost and everything we need.

“It wasn’t an easy job during the game but it was perfect in the end, really, because we got the ending we expected and so desperately wanted.

“We managed to seal the victory against a good team who will always be tough at their ground and good at set pieces.

“To score twice was great. My role in the team, when we go to teams like this, is to be the big presence and win the battles while fighting and scrapping to help everyone else out. It’s a fight out there, not just pretty football.

“I think I’m embracing that and as long as I can get goals along with it then everything is positive. I don’t mind a fight and I had a few scraps out there.”

Ladapo came into the Ipswich starting XI at Vale Park after coming off the bench in Friday’s victory over Derby, with the striker in-and-out of the side in recent weeks.

“I’m learning to enjoy every part of the process,” said Ladapo, who hasn’t started back-to-back league games since the middle of August.

“I think evolving as a footballer you need to learn about different roles in teams and acquire different things. So as long as I’m positive, keep my head in the game and contribute to the team then I’m happy with that.

“I expected to score goals but it’s not always easy. The performance has to be there as well because I do watch my videos back and make sure I’m doing everything else well.

“It’s wonderful to score, play well and win because it makes everyone happy. It’s all good.

“This is where I hoped and expected us to be, through hard work from everyone here. We’re right up there and hopefully we can keep doing it.”

Ladapo’s brace came either side of an excellent Cameron Humphreys strike, with the teenager impressing during his first league start.

“He is an absolutely fantastic and I’m sure all of the players and staff know exactly how much ability he has,” Ladapo said of Humphreys.

“When he came into the team we were relaxed and knew as long as we kept him confident and calm then he would deliver.

“It was a great strike. I was right behind it and I’m so happy for him.

“To win without our captain (Morsy) and Lee Evans, who have both been so important to us this season, is great.

“It’s wonderful to have players (Humphreys and Dominic Ball) who can come into the team so well so I’m very proud of those boys.

Ladapo won promotion from League One twice during his time as a Rotherham player, with the striker seeing plenty of the qualities his Millers teams had in Town.

“It takes days like today,” he said, when asked what it takes to win promotion.

Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring his second for Ipswich at Port Vale. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Days like today will be the summary and tell the story of your season. You get these hard away games and even some home games that feel like away games, because maybe the team sets up defensively.

“But you need to learn to fight and battle while also having the intensity there while scoring the goals to win games.

“There is a winning streak, a culture and a real togetherness in this team. We were pegged back and came back from it and everyone is working so hard together.”