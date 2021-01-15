Lambert gives Vincent-Young fitness update, plus will Downes and Norwood start?

Video

Published: 9:50 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 10:10 AM January 15, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he doesn't yet know how much game time he will be able to give to an army of players just back from injuries when his side takes on Burton Albion tomorrow.

Flynn Downes and James Norwood made their comebacks, as half-time subs, in last weekend's 3-2 home loss to Swindon Town, while Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards returned to training this week.

On the latter trio, the Blues boss said: “They’ve been training since Monday. We have to wait and see if there are no affects. They’ve done fine.

“They are all big players who all played a significant part in the start. They are all hopefully coming back. We’ll just have to see how they are."

One player who hasn't returned to full training this week is long-term absentee Kane Vincent-Young. Asked about the dynamic right-back, who has endured several set-backs during more than a year out of competitive action, Lambert said: “Kane is doing alright. He’s dipping his toe in and out at the minute with the fitness guys. But he’s doing alright. He still feels it a tiny little bit, but he’s getting there. But you can’t push him. We’re hoping, sooner rather than later, he’s back."

On injured center-back James Wilson (knee), the Blues boss said: “I spoke to James yesterday. He’s doing alright. He feels better and will hopefully get on the grass next week."

Asked if Downes and Norwood might be ready to start at the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow, Lambert said: “Err... I don’t know. Those guys have been out for a long time. I know they did well when they came on. They gave us that bit of enthusiasm which was badly needed on Saturday.

“Was that amount of game time ideal for them? No, it wasn’t, but it is what it is at the minute. We’re getting bodies back, which is the most pleasing thing.

“It’s huge getting them all back. If we can get Bishop, Edwards, Nolan, Sears and Oli Hawkins back then it’s going to be a lot better for us.

“We’ve been really light, especially in midfield and wide areas. If we can get them all back it will be a massive boost."



