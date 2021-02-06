'Hopefully this is the turning point' - Lambert on impressive Blackpool win

Published: 6:18 PM February 6, 2021 Updated: 8:18 PM February 6, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he hopes this afternoon's impressive 2-0 home win against Blackpool can prove to be a turning point for his side.

Teenage duo Troy Parrott and Luke Matheson both went straight into the starting line-up following their arrivals from Tottenham and Wolves on Monday, providing some youthful energy to a team which had claimed just 14 points from the previous 13 games.

Alan Judge's skidding low shot broke the deadlock just before the break, with Luke Woolfenden heading home a killer second not long after the restart.

Town had several chances to make the scoreline more emphatic after that as Mark McGuinness spurned two headed chances, while there were last-ditch saving tackles/blocks to deny both Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears.

"I thought we deserved to win," said Lambert, whose side move back up to 10th in the League One table ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Peterborough.

"The (Sears) goal in the first half was not offside. I thought we played really well. We score a good goal and second half we had so many chances.

"Judgey's goal was excellent and his general game was excellent.

"The whole half I thought we had some good movement and some good attacking play. I just think there was a lot of good stuff there. (Mark) McGuinness had two headed chances, while Freddie and Gwion had chances too. So, overall, I'm really happy.

"If you take Judgey and Sears out of the team then the average age is only 21. We had so much youth in there.

"Against Sunderland we went down to 10 men and played a really good game. We had a good game at Crewe last weekend too. We played well and got a point. Hopefully this is the turning point.

"Listen, we're only halfway and have so many games in hand. There's miles to go. We've got players coming back from injuries and getting stronger. The new players have really added something. There are so many good things."

Parrott and Matheson both produced highly encouraging debuts, with Preston loanee Josh Harrop then catching the eye when stepping off the bench in the second half too.

"The new guys gave everybody a lift," enthused Lambert.

"Troy Parrott can be anything he wants to be. For somebody whose just turned 19... If he keeps progressing he's going to be some player.

"The pass for Freddie was brilliant. We saw it in training. We know what he can offer.

"I'm delighted for Matheson. A nicer kid you couldn't wish to meet. His manners and everything. He's everything you want from a humble footballer. He's a really clever guy.

"Harrop, I think, is going to be a top player as well. He's a really good technical player. I think we've got a good one there. If he can stay fit we've got a really good footballer.

"We're not the biggest team, but we have guys that can go and create and make things happen. They are really good footballers."

Lambert, who dropped captain Luke Chambers and topscorer Gwion Edwards to the bench for this game, continued: "We made some changes because of the amount of games ahead.

"I spoke to Luke (Chambers). We have 12 games in five weeks. That's an incredible amount. We need everybody. We need guys to have game time and be ready. It's nothing to do with performances or anything like that. The guys have been great, but we've got too many games in a short space of time.

"Luke understands, (Stephen) Wardy understands, Gwion (Edwards) understands, everybody understands where we are with the state of the world at the moment and the number of games we've got.

On playing captain Flynn Downes as the holding midfielder, and moving Andre Dozzell further forwards, Lambert said: "I did that last week as well. I just think the three of them (Downes, Dozzell and Judge) worked very well. Harrop coming in will be another plus. We've got (Teddy) Bishop to come back as well. There are a lot of good things."