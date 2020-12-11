Published: 9:57 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 2:51 PM December 11, 2020

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has distanced himself from links to his former club Celtic.

Neil Lennon has come under increasing pressure at the Scottish giants after claiming just three wins from the last 13 games.

Supporters have staged protests in recent weeks and one report suggested Lambert, who spent seven highly decorated seasons at Celtic Park as a player, could be lined up as Lennon's replacement.

Lambert, who was a team-mate of Lennon's at Celtic, said: “I spoke to Lenny the other day because he’s a good pal of mine, so I phoned him to give him support because I saw what was going on.

“The Celtic fans, that’s not them. I had eight brilliant years there and the people at Celtic are really good.

“They’re having a little bit of a hard time in the league but last night was really good (3-2 win over Lille in the Europa League) and I’m delighted for Lenny and everyone else.

“That (the manager’s job) is not my thing. I had eight brilliant years there. One or two hard ones, but the pressure and everything that goes with that club is brilliant.

“Lenny is a good pal and he’s done really well there. The result last night would have certainly helped.”