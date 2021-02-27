'Maybe we are hitting form at the right moment' - Lambert on 2-1 win against Doncaster

Published: 6:24 PM February 27, 2021 Updated: 7:28 PM February 27, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says automatic promotion can't be ruled out for his side following their 2-1 home win against Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Alan Judge put the Blues ahead with a fine free-kick, with James Norwood's poacher's finish coming soon after the restart. The visitors had the lion's share of the possession, and pulled a goal back through Jon Taylor, but Town held on for another big win.

Having gone months without beating a top-six side, Town have now done it twice in the space of five days - this hard fought win coming off the back of an impressive 1-0 triumph at Hull in midweek.

Lambert's men have lost just one of their last seven games (conceding just four goals in the process) to rise up to eighth in the League One table.

They are back within two points of the play-off places and are 10 adrift of second-place Lincoln with a game in hand.

"It's another encouraging performance," said Lambert. "We played with a lot of courage, heart, determination and spirit and played some good football.

"We have beaten two teams in the top six. We had a good game against Oxford (0-0 home draw) before that. We beat Blackpool not long ago, so the form is decent. Maybe we are hitting form at the right moment."

"I think we are 10 points off second now with a game or two in hand to come on some.

"Is the top two ruled out? No. The guys are more than capable of doing that.

"I've always said that when the bigger players came back, like James Norwood, then this would be a different team and we would have a right good run at it.

"There is a long, long way to go, a lot of football to be played and there will be a lot more twists and turns.

On his side's two goals, Lambert said: "It was a terrific goal (from Judge), pitch perfect really. He's got that in his locker. I don't think the goalkeeper could have saved it.

"James had a great chance at the far post just before his and then it's a real striker's finish from six-yards out. Those are the goals that strikers live and breath off.

"Norwood's been a big miss. He's been out 12 weeks here and eight weeks there, but is now getting successive starts again. He needs to maintain that now. Him and (Troy) Parrott link up incredibly well."

Lambert added: "As a back four, midfield and front two, the shape was great. The game plan was to let them go wide and that seemed to work. They had to go wide to try and penetrate us. We had some moments where we rode our luck, which happens, but I never felt we were cut open by a really good side."