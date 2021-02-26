News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'It's not interesting!' - Lambert tight-lipped on contents of Evans chat

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:37 AM February 26, 2021   
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and manager Paul Lambert. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLER

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and manager Paul Lambert. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLER - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert remained tight-lipped over what he discussed with owner Marcus Evans yesterday.

In the wake of last Tuesday night's drab goalless draw with Northampton Town, Lambert said that 'everything' about the club's structure was wrong and that everybody at the club needed to sit down and discuss the way forwards.

He went on to reiterate those comments to a national audience on talkSPORT the following day, but later refused to elaborate on what he meant by them and subsequently laughed off speculation that a 'massive crisis meeting' had been brought forwards.

In recent days, the Blues have produced two much improved performances - a positive 0-0 home draw with Oxford United followed by an impressive 1-0 victory at Hull on Tuesday night.

It's understood that Evans, absent from recent games, was at the club yesterday and today.

Asked how their meeting had gone, Lambert - speaking ahead of tomorrow's home clash with Doncaster Rovers - said: "It was just what it is. Unfortunately for you guys these talks are not as interesting as what you might think they are. Marcus had his say, I had my say. Yeah... They're not interesting at all."

So these conversations really aren't as dramatic as people might think? 

"They're not!" he laughed. "He has his opinion and I have mine. I guess it's up to him. If he wants to say something, he'll say something. 

"They're not interesting, put it that way."

Most Read

  1. 1 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
  2. 2 Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy
  3. 3 Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls through fashion
  1. 4 Infection rates show slight rise in some districts
  2. 5 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  3. 6 Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through
  4. 7 'I don't want to tarnish the good feelings I have with the fans' - Lambert on Celtic vacancy
  5. 8 Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat
  6. 9 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
  7. 10 Former Town boss McCarthy linked with Celtic after stunning start at Cardiff

Asked if he could give fans a flavour of what was discussed - was it his comments about the club's structure, the team's form, or plans going forwards? etc - Lambert replied: "It's not interesting! I've got my opinion and he's got his. Let's probably leave it at that. That's probably the best way to do it. It's not interesting."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The former TSB branch at 188 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, which has been sold to Davey Bros

Suffolk

Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich striker James Norwood scores the opening goal at Hull City

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert gives a hug to his Captain Luke Chambers at Hull City

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus