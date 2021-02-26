'It's not interesting!' - Lambert tight-lipped on contents of Evans chat

Published: 9:37 AM February 26, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert remained tight-lipped over what he discussed with owner Marcus Evans yesterday.

In the wake of last Tuesday night's drab goalless draw with Northampton Town, Lambert said that 'everything' about the club's structure was wrong and that everybody at the club needed to sit down and discuss the way forwards.

He went on to reiterate those comments to a national audience on talkSPORT the following day, but later refused to elaborate on what he meant by them and subsequently laughed off speculation that a 'massive crisis meeting' had been brought forwards.

In recent days, the Blues have produced two much improved performances - a positive 0-0 home draw with Oxford United followed by an impressive 1-0 victory at Hull on Tuesday night.

It's understood that Evans, absent from recent games, was at the club yesterday and today.

Asked how their meeting had gone, Lambert - speaking ahead of tomorrow's home clash with Doncaster Rovers - said: "It was just what it is. Unfortunately for you guys these talks are not as interesting as what you might think they are. Marcus had his say, I had my say. Yeah... They're not interesting at all."

So these conversations really aren't as dramatic as people might think?

"They're not!" he laughed. "He has his opinion and I have mine. I guess it's up to him. If he wants to say something, he'll say something.

"They're not interesting, put it that way."

Asked if he could give fans a flavour of what was discussed - was it his comments about the club's structure, the team's form, or plans going forwards? etc - Lambert replied: "It's not interesting! I've got my opinion and he's got his. Let's probably leave it at that. That's probably the best way to do it. It's not interesting."