'It's a step in the right direction' - Lambert on spirited 1-0 win at Hull

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert said tonight's impressive 1-0 win at high-flying Hull City was a 'step in the right direction'.

A week on from a dire goalless home draw with struggling Northampton, the Blues built on their improved showing in Saturday's goalless home draw with Oxford United with arguably their best display of the campaign.

James Norwood finished off Myles Kenlock's superb assist in the 15th minute, with Town on the front foot for the majority of the game before showing real fighting spirit to see it out.

"It's encouraging," said an understated Lambert afterwards, his side moving back up to 10th in the League One table and within four points of the play-off places.

"As I said Saturday, it's a step forwards. It's encouraging."

Asked if this was his side's best performance of the campaign, Lambert said: "I don't really know. It's just encouraging. It's a step in the right direction.

"We said we wanted to build on Saturday. It's encouraging. We've beat a really good side with Championship quality players in their team who have just been relegated. It's a step the right way.

"I never once questioned their commitment, fight or anything like that. Did I expect anything less tonight? No. That's what they give me."

Troy Parrott, Keanan Bennetts and Nowood all had opportunities to kill this game off. Lambert said: "We got into some good positions and there was some good movement. That was the pleasing thing. We might have scored more had there been a little more care in the final third or maybe players had pulled the trigger in the right areas.

"It's not a confidence thing because both of them (Parrott and Bennetts) were really good. One is 19 years old, the other is 21 years old. It's just a decision making thing. That will come the more experienced they get."

Norwood was Town's man-of-the-match, battling centre-halves and making the ball stick throughout.

"He's missed a big chunk of the season with injuries" said Lambert. "We have missed him. I've always said that. His goal was a really top, top goal. His general game was very good too. Him and Parrott link up really well."

With Town defending superbly to see the win out at the end, the Blues boss added: "I'm really pleased with the clean sheet. It gives you a solid base to build on. You defend from the front and that's what happened. From front to back, everyone deserves a big bit of credit."

Asked what had changed since last week's Northampton stalemate, Lambert said: "The Northampton point might be a good one. I don't think anyone should think... Okay, we never won that game, and we never deserved to win it, but we got a point. That was the same team that beat Blackpool near enough.

"There's no magic formula, there's no magic wand. We always thought when the experienced guys came back to give them a hand it would get better. Hopefully we can keep winning."

With Ipswich having finally beaten a side in the upper echelons of the third-tier table, they now host fifth-place Doncaster on Saturday before travelling to seventh-place Accrington Stanley next Tuesday,.

"Every game is tough. Every game you try and win," said Lambert.

"All this 'top six teams, middle six teams, bottom six teams' stuff. You have to win games, it doesn't matter where the opposition is in the table.

"We have to show the same work rate, the same commitment. Let's see what Saturday brings."