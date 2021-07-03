Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Crooks, Gibson, Downes and more

Video

Published: 12:00 PM July 3, 2021

Andy Warren and Mark Heath discuss (L-R) Flynn Downes, Lewis Gibson and Matt Crooks in the latest episode of Ipswich Town Transfer Talk - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town are having a busy summer of transfer dealings - here's all the latest in our weekly Town Transfer Talk round-up.

The Blues have already signed six new faces this summer - Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney.

And here Andy Warren and Mark Heath bring you up to speed on all the latest links, including updates on the pursuit of Rotherham's Matt Crooks, Everton's Lewis Gibson and Pompey's Michael Jacobs.

There's also an update on Flynn Downes, and the rest of the first-teamers exiled to train with the Town Under 23's.

Watch Ipswich Town Transfer Talk here...

And hear what the Kings of Anglia podcast team make of all the signings so far here..