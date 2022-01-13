Norwood wins League One award after scoring return

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has won the League One PFA Fans’ Player-of-the-Month award for December.

The striker returned from exile to the Under 23s to score off the bench at Wigan on December 11, before netting the Blues’ goals against Sunderland and Wycombe in front of big Portman Road crowds.

His efforts secured Town’s player-of-the-month award and he was then nominated for the League One prize.

He’s added to his tally since, netting Ipswich’s first goal of 2022 as he opened the scoring in the Blues’ 4-0 win at Gillingham on Saturday.

Norwood faced significant competitions for the prize, with strikers Ross Stewart (Sunderland) and Matty Taylor (Oxford) also nominated after four goals each in December. Stewart ended the year by scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday.

Portsmouth played only two league games in December but kept clean sheets in both, with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and defender Conor Ogilvie nominated as a result. The latter also found the net in Pompey’s 2-0 victory over Morecambe.

The final nomination was Shrewsbury’s Daniel Udoh, who scored three goals in five League One games.