Nine best signings made by Ipswich Town's League One rivals

Published: 6:00 AM July 21, 2021

Alex Pritchard has signed for Sunderland after being released by Huddersfield. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have made several impressive signings already this summer. STUART WATSON picks out nine additions which have caught the eye across the rest of League One.

Sunderland have signed Alex Pritchard on a free transfer from Huddersfield. Photo: Sunderland AFC - Credit: Sunderland AFC

ALEX PRITCHARD (Sunderland)

The attacking midfielder has played in the Premier League for Huddersfield and been a Championship star with Brentford and Norwich.

Injuries have held the former Tottenham youngster back over the last couple of years though and now, having been released by the Terriers, he has dropped down to League One.

"There were offers out there," said the 28-year-old.

"But I think over the past few years the way my football has gone, I think it's crucial for me to be with a manager (Lee Johnson) I know and he knows me as a person and as a player.

"Sunderland have had a lot of the ball and I'm probably best suited in a team that has a lot of the ball.

"If I can get my mojo back and maybe start scoring a few more goals and get my confidence back you never know what could happen."

Has the potential to be a star player at this level if he can stay fit.

Sunderland have also signed Callum Doyle (Man City, loan) and Corry Evans (Blackburn, free).

Wigan Athletic have signed Charlie Wyke on a Bosman free transfer from Sunderland. Photo: Wigan Athletic - Credit: Wigan Athletic

CHARLIE WYKE (Wigan)

Striker turned down a new deal at Sunderland after scoring 31 goals across all competitions last season.

The 28-year-old had plenty of Championship interest, with Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Middlesbrough all linked, but opted to join the ambitious rebuild that's going on at Wigan under their new Bahraini owners.

"From the day I met the manager (Leam Richardson), I knew this was the club I wanted to play for," he said.

"The club ticks all the boxes in terms of how they want to play, the stadium and the fans."

Time will tell if he can recreate his goalscoring form of 2020/21 given he failed to reach double figures in the previous two campaigns.

Wigan have also signed Jordan Cousins (Stoke), Tom Naylor (Portsmouth), Max Power (Sunderland), Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth), Ben Amos (Charlton) and Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).

Former Blackpool defender Clark Robertson has joined Portsmouth from Rotherham. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

CLARK ROBERTSON (Portsmouth)

Everyone is after a tall, left-footed, ball-playing centre-half these days - Portsmouth have got one in Robertson.

The 27-year-old helped Blackpool get promoted from League Two and Rotherham get promoted from League One.

After being released by the Millers, he turned down the chance to return to his boyhood club of Aberdeen to sign for Pompey.

"I feel I’ve unfinished business in England," he said. “I want to get back to the Championship."

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said: “His playing characteristics fit with our game idea - he possesses a real composure on the ball and a nice range of passing. Clark is a really good footballer and also a really good person. I believe he will add to the character in our dressing room.”

Gavin Bazunu (Man City, loan), Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton, free), Shaun Williams (Millwall, free) and Kieron Freeman (Swansea, free) also arrive at Fratton Park from higher level clubs.

DAN N'LUNDULU (Lincoln)

Lincoln City have had a great deal of success with young loan signings in recent years - most notably with Brennan Johnson and Tyler Walker. Could their star man be another striker borrowed from higher up the pyramid?

Powerful front man N'Lundulu made 16 sub appearances in the Premier League for Southampton last season.

"The way Lincoln play is the way I like to play," said the 22-year-old. "I feel like the manager (Michael Appleton) can develop me as a striker.

"I try to be positive, I can bring strength and drive with the ball and I'm looking forward to showing Lincoln fans what I can do."

Lincoln have also signed dynamic attacker Lewis Fiorini on loan from Man City and snapped up experienced forward Chris Maguire following his release by Sunderland.

MK Dons won the race to sign highly-rated Swindon midfielder Scott Twine. Photo: MK Dons - Credit: MK Dons

SCOTT TWINE (MK Dons)

The 21-year-old midfielder with a penchant for long-range screamers looked destined for the Championship after his contract at Swindon expired.

Brentford, Barnsley, Luton and QPR were all credited with interest after he scored 14 goals and providing 10 assists for Newport (League Two) and the Robins (League One) in 2020/21.

“There were a few clubs interested but after I spoke to the gaffer (Russell Martin), he sold it to me," said Twine.

“I wanted to come here and play football the way we do. This is a club that is only going in one direction and that's up."

Martin said: “It is a big signing for us – not only because of the ability he possesses but because of how he suits our style of play."

Josh Martin (Norwich), Ethan Robson (Blackpool) and Max Watters (Cardiff) all look good loan signings too.





SULLAY KAIKAI (Wycombe)

Winger was unable to agree a new deal with Blackpool after playing a key role in their League One promotion

Freshly relegated Wycombe swooped to sign a player who scored seven goals and provided eight assists last season.

"Sullay is a fantastic talent and exactly the type of player who will get fans off their seats," said Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth of the 25-year-old.

"His experience with Blackpool last year, where he was a regular in a promotion-winning team, makes him an ideal character to bring into our squad."

Wycombe have also brought back former fans' favourite Josh Scowen back to Adams Park, the tenacious midfielder having been released by Sunderland.





TOMMY ROWE (Doncaster)

Experienced and versatile player turned down more lucrative offers to return to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rowe made more than 100 appearances for Rovers between 2016 and 2019, many as skipper, before moving up to Championship club Bristol City.

“We’ve been nervous about getting this done because he’s the type of player that someone could easily come in with an offer that would have blown us out of the water,” said Doncaster boss Richie Wellens.

"I have to say that Tommy Rowe has not signed for Doncaster Rovers for financial reasons. He’s come because he’s hungry and he wants another promotion on his CV."

Doncaster have also signed League Two's best right-back in Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United), experienced midfielder Ben Close (Portsmouth), re-signed Matt Smith on loan (Arsenal) deal from Arsenal and beat competition to the loan addition of Watford's powerful Turkish forward Tiago Cukur.

Charlton Athletic have signed Jayden Stockley from Preston on a permanent basis. Photo: CAFC - Credit: CAFC

JAYDEN STOCKLEY (Charlton)

Several top League One clubs were linked with the striker's signature following his release by Preston North End.

Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Sunderland were also said to be interested, but in the end the 27-year-old target man opted to join recent loan club Charlton.

Stockley scored eight goals in 22 games for the Addicks during the second half of last season as Nigel Adkins' men finished just outside the play-offs.

"I’m very pleased that my journey at Charlton isn’t over," he said. "We just missed out on a play-off place on goal difference last season, so there is some unfinished business."

Charlton have also signed keeper Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth) and midfielder George Dobson (Sunderland).

Rotherham have signed Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson (left). Photo: PA - Credit: PA

SHANE FERGUSON (Rotherham)

Versatile left-sided player has played plenty of games in the Championship for Millwall and has been capped 47 times by Northern Ireland.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne said of his free transfer addition: “I wanted some strength down the left side and Shane, with his ability to play in three different positions — left-back, left wing-back, left wing — is a perfect addition.

"I had a Zoom call with him and really took to him. I like the fact that he’s played internationally and played in big games."