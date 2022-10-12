Promotion predictions, budget discussions and plenty of praise - what League One bosses have said about Town this season

News

Joey Barton, Danny Cowley and Liam Manning are among the League One managers to have discussed Ipswich Town this season - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have played 13 matches in League One this season and sit second in the table on 30 points.

The Blues have made an excellent start to a season they entered as one of the promotion favourites, with opposition managers having plenty to say about Kieran McKenna’s side both before and after games.

Here we take a look at what each of Town’s League One’s opponents have had to say so far.

Ian Evatt – Bolton (1-1 draw): ‘They ask a lot of questions’

Town’s first opponent of the season was pleased with a point at ‘big spending’ Ipswich on the opening day.

"They’re a really good team who are very well coached and ask you lots of questions,” Evatt said after his side's 1-1 draw.

“I don’t think you can be anything but happy with a point at Ipswich.

"I think a point away at Ipswich with their spending power and what they’ve bought into the club, the record since Kieran’s (McKenna) been in charge, I think it’s a massive point and there won’t be many teams which come here and achieve that really this season."

Ian Burchnall – Forest Green (2-1 Town win): ‘They are going to be right up there’

Rovers boss Ian Burchnall was not surprised by the strength of the Ipswich side they faced in their first-ever League One home game.

"We've played against a team, in my opinion, that's going to be right up there,” he said after a 2-1 loss.

“You see the quality that they've got, they're extremely well-coached, and I thought across the game we really accounted well for ourselves.

"We knew it would be a real test. You see Ipswich and the quality that they've got, the quality coming in off the bench - they're absolutely a top team for League One, there's Championship-level players coming into the game.

"We knew it would be a good reference point for us. At 2-0 at half-time, it could have gone the other way against a team with such quality, but we stood up to the challenge and second half we were excellent."

Liam Manning – MK Dons (3-0 Town win): ‘Ipswich are a really strong side’

Former Town youngster Liam Manning was philosophical after his side’s 3-0 loss at Portman Road.

“Ipswich are a really strong side, they've got a level of consistency from last year but they've added well to it and I think they'll be there or thereabouts this season,” he said.

"But we're at a different stage and it won't be a smooth journey in getting to where we want to be. It's a tough one to take but we have to suck it up and learn from it, progress and don't repeat it.”

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – Burton Albion (1-0 Town win): ‘He was absolutely magnificent’

Hasselbaink isn’t at Burton any more, but he was in charge when Town won 1-0 there in August. Much of his post-match chat centred around striker Gassan Ahadme, who of course now plays for Ipswich.

"We deserved more out of the game and that’s where we need to improve as we need to take the chances we had … and we had some really good chances,” the former Chelsea and Leeds striker said.

“Gassan (Ahadme) was absolutely magnificent again today after Saturday, but he needs to score and reward himself for that kind of performance.

"I have told him that he has done ever so well and that his work rate was magnificent but now when you get a chance when you play against a good team like Ipswich and you might only get one chance, you need to take it. If he does that, he will be a top, top striker because he has everything you need.”

Steve Cotterill – Shrewsbury Town (3-0 Town win): ‘Their budget will dwarf ours’

Town ran out easy winners against a Shrewsbury side suffering from tiredness, which manager Cotterill admitted.

"The bottom line is they were better than us," Cotterill said post-match.

"It was tough for the boys out there. It felt like the month had caught up with us a little bit, and certainly this week.

"We just looked a little bit reactive, and I dare I say we looked a little bit tired. I just think it has been a long month, and it's been a long week.

"How many changes have they made? Five? We are not in that luxury to able to have that. We are talking about a club here who's budget will dwarf ours.

"And that's why they can put together a squad like that.

"You need for them to have a little bit of an off day, and we need to have a little bit of a clear week."

Michael Duff – Barnsley (2-2 draw): ‘You have to dig in against top teams’

Town would have won this game had Marcus Harness’ seemingly legitimate goal been allowed to stand, but the Tykes escaped with a 2-2 draw.

“I thought it was a good game,” Duff said. “It’s very rare you enjoy it but I enjoyed it all apart from the last ten minutes. We have had bad luck recently then with two injuries in the first half and the first goal that goes in, you’re thinking ‘here we go’. We played Wednesday then Saturday at top of the league.

“Last week (at home to Wycombe) we went 1-0 down and absolutely buckled. We went behind twice today then got back in it. We showed resilience.

“At 1-1 we had big chances to take the lead. Ipswich scored against the run of play and didn’t have to do much to do a lot to score the second goal for all their good football. But we got back in it then had to dig in and we were hanging on.

“You’re not going to come to top of the league and not to have to dig in.”

John Coleman – Accrington Stanley (2-0 Town win): ‘I wish we were treated the same’

Coleman did praise Ipswich after their 2-0 victory at the Wham Stadium, but spent the majority of his post-match chat discussing the ‘unfair’ nature of the officiating on the day.

“I thought we were very good, defended really well against one of the top sides in the league, stifled to them to not many chances,” he said.

“I wish we got fouls that the other team get because it’s just a reoccurring theme now, it’s been happening for years.

“I’ll get the apology tomorrow, I know I’ll get the apology tomorrow. Our player kicks the ball, you’ve only got to look at which way the ball goes.

“Our player kicks the ball, he kicks his ankle. That’s the disappointing thing. I just wish we were treated the same as every other team.

“It’s probably bad luck that we’re not, but we never get the rub of the green with the decisions.”

Joey Barton – Bristol Rovers (2-0 Town win): ‘They have got two teams’

The former Manchester City midfielder always has something interesting to say about Ipswich. The same was true after Town’s 2-0 victory at Portman Road.

"I thought they started really brightly and showed why they are everyone’s tip for promotion," Barton said.

"We kind of weathered that early part of the storm and then conceded just as we were getting over it.

"We’ve got to remember what we’re doing this year. The reality is at this moment I wish we could compete with Ipswich and the like, but when they’re dropping £1.5million on a left-back and £800,000 here.

“They’ve got two teams in effect who are maybe players above the level, players who could get Championship moves. “

Darren Moore – Sheffield Wednesday (2-2 draw): ‘They put a lot into the game’

While much of Moore’s post-match chat centred around the fact objects had been thrown onto the pitch from the Hillsborough stands, Owls boss Darren Moore was pleased to see his side come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the Blues.

"To come back from 2-0 down in the manner we did after the two goals we conceded was good,” he said.

“We stuck to the game plan. I wanted to make a couple of subs at 2-0 down. We still made the changes and we knew Ipswich had put a lot into the game.

"We knew at the end of the game that spaces would appear. When George Byers scored from a set play, the roof game off at Hillsborough and it gave the players that bit more momentum and impetus. We kept on going."

Steven Schumacher – Plymouth Argyle (2-1 Plymouth win): ‘Amazing support’

While Schumacher was understandably happy with his side’s 2-1 victory at Home Park, the Argyle boss made a special effort to praise the traveling Ipswich fans.

"I want to mention Ipswich Town's fans as well today, because to come all the way down here for a 12.30pm kick-off, whatever time they set off, it just shows amazing support,” he said.

"Our fans are the same. Even when we're one nil down, 55 minutes in, they're still singing because they can sense that the momentum is changing.

"They always stick behind the players, and the players respond."

Danny Cowley – Portsmouth (3-2 Town win): ‘Their strategy is different’

Both before and after the two teams’ meeting at the start of the month, Pompey boss Danny Cowley made a number of references to Ipswich’s budget, which led to an impassioned response from Kieran McKenna following his side’s 3-2 victory.

“You have to credit them (Ipswich) and you only have to look at their subs to realise what strength in depth they’ve got,” the Pompey boss said.

“They’ve created a really strong squad here and their subs came on and had a really strong influence I felt.

“We have to feel the pain after this game but credit to Ipswich because they are a big team and a big club. They are really well coached as well, that’s the truth, so there’s a reason we are where we are.

“We have to do it a different way here and we had to lose one of our key players (Marcus Harness to Ipswich) to try and find a way to improve, which isn’t easy.

“Their strategy is different and we respect and understand that. They’re living their strategy in a really intelligent and successful way, so good on them.”

Mark Bonner – Cambridge (3-0 Town win): ‘They’re a brilliant team’

Town eventually found their way through Cambridge, with the Abbey Stadium boss not overly concerned by a 3-0 loss.

“I’m only disappointed because we lost but let’s be honest our season won’t be defined by nights like this,” he said.

“If anyone finishes above them in the league they’ve done well, they’re a brilliant team.

"You know you’re going to have to come here and make quite a lot out of quite a little in terms of chances and ball possession – and we weren’t quite able to do that.

“The clock wouldn’t tick quite fast enough for us in the second half unfortunately. No disgrace at all, I think they’re a brilliant team flooded with excellent players that just kept getting stronger as the game went on.”

Derek Adams – Morecambe (2-1 Town win): ‘They didn't like it’

Town’s most recent opponent was pleased with one aspect of his side’s performance in particular.

“We pressed Ipswich all over the park, the second-best team in league at this moment in time, and they didn’t like it,” he said.

“We fed off that because we created openings from it."