League 1 lowdown: The biggest games and talking points today

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

The new League One season gets underway this afternoon. Apart from Ipswich Town's home clash with Bolton, there are plenty of meaty ties and even meatier storylines... MIKE BACON takes a look.

Game of the day

Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth

You only have to look at the bookies' odds to see how highly-fancied these two teams are for automatic promotion this season, so what a time for them to both be meeting.

Hillsborough will be rocking for this one and managers Darren Moore (Wednesday) and Pompey's Danny Cowley would love nothing more than three points at the end of play today.

One player who is looking forward to turning the knife into Wednesday early on, is Pompey's Michael Morrison.

Signed on a one-year contract in the summer at Fratton Park, Morrison does not look back fondly on his brief spell at Wednesday back in 2011. He made 15 appearances before he was frozen out of the squad.

"I didn’t have a very good time at Sheffield Wednesday," he said this week. "I signed for three-and-a-half years and ended up being there for six months and training on my own!" Ouch!

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton. Can he break the Gas opening day hoodoo this afternoon? - Credit: PA

Can Joey break the hoodoo?

It's a battle of the Rovers and a battle of the promoted sides at the Memorial Stadium today, as Bristol Rovers entertain fellow promoted side from last season, Forest Green Rovers.

And it's a game Gas fans will be hoping boss Joey Barton can help halt a losing opening day hoodoo. In 22 curtain raisers this century, Bristol Rovers have won just four - and only once in the last 17 years.

The last time Bristol Rovers won on opening day fixture was the 2011/12 season, when they beat AFC Wimbledon 3-2, away.

Excited? Not our Jimmy!

While most fans, players and managers are excitedly looking ahead to opening day, Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink isn't getting remotely fussed.

And that's mainly due to Hasselbaink still working on transfers and deals.

Burton have made six summer signings, with 19-year-old Everton loanee Tyler Onyango the latest arrival, but Jimmy Floyd wants more as Burton travel to Wycombe today.

"You will definitely not see the finished product," he said this week.

"I'm not that excited yet because there is still, behind the scenes, quite a lot of work to be done."

An academy making millions

Exeter City are back in League One this season and hoping to stay there.

But they know it is going to be tough, the Devon-based club up against some big hitters at this level with far more financial clout than they enjoy.

With no rich benefactor to bankroll them, the club has to make ends meet from what they can earn on matchdays and money they can generate from transfers.

The club's academy has a proud tradition of earning the Grecians millions of pounds however. They are still getting payments as part of sell-on clauses in England striker Ollie Watkins' £28m move to Aston Villa from Brentford two years ago, even though he last kicked a ball at St James Park in 2017.

Today, boss Matt Taylor takes his side to Lincoln City. "We're probably bottom of the food chain, bottom of the pecking order in relation to bringing players to the football club at League One level," he said.

That maybe the case, but Exeter will be no pushovers. 'Big clubs' take note.

Bumper Salops

Opening day always attracts good attendances and Morecambe's home clash with Shrewsbury today, while not attracting the biggest of numbers in League One, will still enjoy a cracking atmosphere.

And that will be helped after Shrewsbury sold out their original amount of tickets for the clash. Salop were given 600 tickets for the clash at the Mazuma Stadium - but they sold out that allocation. Now a further 200 tickets have been released.

Posh and tall

Peterborough, relegated from the Championship last season, begin their campaign at Cheltenham.

And they are likely to be parading the joint-tallest goalkeeper in the EFL!

Lucas Bergstrom, on loan at the Weston Homes Stadium, from Chelsea, is a healthy six-foot nine inches tall, the same height as former Ipswich 'keeper Tomas Holy, who is plying his trade at Carlisle in League Two this season.

Too good for League One, according to Clinton Morrison, Derby's David McGoldrick - Credit: Derby FC

And finally... 'too good for League One'

One former Ipswich Town player being given some high praise this week is David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick has joined Derby County, who today entertain Oxford United, and former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison heaped praise on him this week.

"The one player who Derby have brought in who is too good for League One is David McGoldrick."

Morrison is not wrong, many Town fans can vouch for that. However, sadly for the Rams, McGoldrick misses today's tie with an injury that has kept him out of much of pre-season.

Today's fixtures...

Accrington Stanley v Charlton; Bristol Rovers v Forest Green Rovers; Cambridge United v MK Dons; Cheltenham Town v Peterborough United; Derby County v Oxford United; Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers; Lincoln City v Exeter City; Morecambe v Shrewsbury Town; Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley; Port Vale v Fleetwood Town; Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth; Wycombe Wanderers v Burton Albion.