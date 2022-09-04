Ipswich top, main Dane, Norwood's joy - how League One unfolded

Analysis

Players make their way out onto the pitch ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park, Derby on Saturday, versus Plymouth. The visitors won 3-2. - Credit: PA

It was another busy weekend in League One. And this is how all the action unfolded at the top and bottom of the table.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town struck late to secure a 2-0 win at Accrington and move top of Sky Bet League One table.

Town substitute Conor Chaplin headed in from a corner in the 76th minute and his deflected strike appeared to go in off Wes Burns with three minutes left to send the Super Blues above Portsmouth on goal difference.

On loan Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett scored twice as Pompey came from behind to beat Peterborough at Fratton Park.

Jack Marriott had given Posh an early lead, but Scarlett headed the home side level shortly before the break. The 18-year-old Spurs youngster then settled matters when scoring his second with 20 minutes left.

Plymouth moved up to third after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 at Derby with a double from substitute Sam Cosgrove.

James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had put the Rams in command at half-time. Morgan Whittaker reduced the deficit and Cosgrove completed the comeback with an equaliser with 15 minutes left having only just come on.

Cosgrove, on loan from Birmingham, struck again in the 90th minute to stun Pride Park and take all three points back to Devon.

Sheffield Wednesday dropped to fourth after losing 2-0 at home to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Devante Cole broke the deadlock to put the Tykes in front after 34 minutes and former Ipswich Town striker, James Norwood headed in from a corner to seal victory with quarter-of-an-hour left.





Iron Joe, but good news for Shrews

Joe Ironside struck twice in three minutes midway through the first-half as Cambridge beat Lincoln 2-0 to sit fifth.

At the other end of the table, Burton slumped to a sixth league defeat from seven after losing 2-1 at Oxford.

Cameron Brannagan put the U's ahead three minutes into the second half and Kyle Joseph added a second with 20 minutes left. Victor Adeboyejo pulled a goal back for the Brewers, who remain bottom with just one point.

Forest Green's poor start to life in League One continued with a 2-0 home defeat by Shrewsbury. Rekeil Pyke put the Shrews ahead early on, with Jordan Shipley doubling the lead at the start of the second half.





Hot Scott, and Charlie's Vale of cheers

Bolton are eighth after coming from behind to beat Charlton 3-1.

Former Ipswich man Scott Fraser gave the Addicks a fourth-minute lead, but Conor Bradley soon had the hosts back on level terms before Kieran Lee completed the turnaround just before the break.

Bolton defender George Johnston added a third with 15 minutes left.

Bristol Rovers twice fought back to draw 2-2 against Morecambe at the Memorial Stadium. The Shrimps went ahead in the 12th minute through Jensen Weir, before Ryan Loft hauled Rovers level on the half hour. Kieran Phillips put the visitors back in front after 53 minutes only for Rovers debutant Bobby Thomas to equalise from a corner late on.

Cheick Diabate's second-half header proved enough to give Exeter a 1-0 home win over MK Dons to sit seventh.

Fleetwood drew 1-1 with 10-man Wycombe at Highbury Stadium. Wycombe striker Garath McCleary was shown a straight red card after just 10 minutes following an off-the-ball clash with Fleetwood defender Drew Baker.

The visitors, though, took the lead through Anis Mehmeti five minutes before the break, but Admiral Muskwe had Fleetwood level in the 67th minute.

Charlie Brown came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Cheltenham battled to a 2-2 draw at Port Vale. The Robins had gone in front through Daniel N'Lundulu.

Vale, though, turned things around before half-time after teenager Ademipo Odubeko, on loan from West Ham, nodded in an equaliser and an own goal by Taylor Perry put them ahead.

But Cheltenham substitute Brown, who had only been sent on for the closing stages, grabbed a point in stoppage time.