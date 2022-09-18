Former Blues strikers on target - how League One unfolded this weekend

Analysis

Portsmouth remain level on points with Ipswich at the top of League One after scoring a late goal to draw 2-2 against Plymouth, who finished with 10 men at Fratton Park.

Pompey midfielder Josh Koroma broke the deadlock five minutes before the break, but the Pilgrims had turned things around after an own goal from Sean Raggett and substitute Niall Ennis' strike with 11 minutes left.

Plymouth substitute Brendan Galloway was then sent off after collecting two late cautions, and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who had not long come on, headed in an equaliser during the third minute of stoppage time.

Bolton are fifth after a a late goal from Dapo Afolayan saw them beat Peterborough 1-0.

Barnsley sit sixth after a 3-0 win at Cambridge, despite having midfielder Liam Kitching sent off during the second half.

Devante Cole put the Tykes ahead in the 24th minute.

Kitching was shown a second yellow card in the 68th minute, but Barnsley got a second through Robbie Cundy's header. Former Blue, James Norwood added a third in stoppage time.

Diamond shines as Imps thrash Barton's boys

Jack Diamond scored a hat-trick as Lincoln won 6-3 at Bristol Rovers.

Ben House had give Lincoln an early lead, with Diamond adding a second from the penalty spot. Aaron Collins reduced the deficit in the 18th minute, but Diamond struck again just before the break.

Matthew Virtue made it 4-1 soon after the restart, with Diamond completing his hat-trick in the 56th minute.

Ryan Loft pulled another goal back for Rovers, but Ben House added a sixth for the Imps on the hour and then Collins got his second of the afternoon to complete the scoring.

Bottom club Burton finally registered a victory as they won 2-0 at Exeter.

Deji Oshilaja and Davis Kellior-Dunn struck for the Brewers, who recently parted company with manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, during the second half.

Morecambe pour more won on FGR

Forest Green's struggles continued as they were beaten 2-1 at home by fellow strugglers Morecambe, who struck a stoppage-time winner from Farrend Rawson.

Former Ipswich Town forward Connor Wickham gave Rovers the lead on the half-hour mark, but Kieran Phillips equalised from a corner just before the break and Rawson nodded in late on to take all three points.

MK Dons won 2-1 at Oxford. Matthew Smith gave the Dons the lead just before half-time, with Will Grigg adding a late second from the penalty spot before John Mousinho nodded in an consolation for the hosts.

Sean McConville's goal after just 32 seconds proved enough to give Accrington a 1-0 home win over Cheltenham.

Derby County's Conor Hourihane (right) celebrates with Eiran Cashin after scoring his side's second goal of the game against Wycombe on Saturday. - Credit: PA

Double strike for Hourihane is joy for Rams

Conor Hourihane struck twice during the closing stages as Derby came from behind to beat Wycombe 2-1. Anis Mehmeti had given Wycombe the lead in the 15th minute.

Fleetwood and Charlton drew 1-1. Callum Morton broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, before Miles Leaburn equalised with 13 minutes left.

Ellis Harrison headed in a stoppage-time winner as Port Vale beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

Former Ipswich man Harrison had put Vale ahead early on, with Christian Saydee drawing the Shrews level in the 19th minute.