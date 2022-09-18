News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Analysis

Former Blues strikers on target - how League One unfolded this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:30 PM September 18, 2022
The scoreline at Sheffield Wednesday

The scoreline at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Portsmouth remain level on points with Ipswich at the top of League One after scoring a late goal to draw 2-2 against Plymouth, who finished with 10 men at Fratton Park.

Pompey midfielder Josh Koroma broke the deadlock five minutes before the break, but the Pilgrims had turned things around after an own goal from Sean Raggett and substitute Niall Ennis' strike with 11 minutes left.

Plymouth substitute Brendan Galloway was then sent off after collecting two late cautions, and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who had not long come on, headed in an equaliser during the third minute of stoppage time.

Bolton are fifth after a a late goal from Dapo Afolayan saw them beat Peterborough 1-0.

Barnsley sit sixth after a 3-0 win at Cambridge, despite having midfielder Liam Kitching sent off during the second half.

Devante Cole put the Tykes ahead in the 24th minute.

Kitching was shown a second yellow card in the 68th minute, but Barnsley got a second through Robbie Cundy's header. Former Blue, James Norwood added a third in stoppage time.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14
  2. 2 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded
  3. 3 A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash
  1. 4 Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield
  2. 5 McKenna's verdict on 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday
  3. 6 Planning appeal ends into 69 mobile homes for Suffolk village
  4. 7 Revealed: Cheapest village to buy a home in Suffolk
  5. 8 Stu says: Six observations following 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday
  6. 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 Wednesday draw
  7. 10 BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk

Diamond shines as Imps thrash Barton's boys

Jack Diamond scored a hat-trick as Lincoln won 6-3 at Bristol Rovers.

Ben House had give Lincoln an early lead, with Diamond adding a second from the penalty spot. Aaron Collins reduced the deficit in the 18th minute, but Diamond struck again just before the break.

Matthew Virtue made it 4-1 soon after the restart, with Diamond completing his hat-trick in the 56th minute.

Ryan Loft pulled another goal back for Rovers, but Ben House added a sixth for the Imps on the hour and then Collins got his second of the afternoon to complete the scoring.

Bottom club Burton finally registered a victory as they won 2-0 at Exeter.

Deji Oshilaja and Davis Kellior-Dunn struck for the Brewers, who recently parted company with manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, during the second half.

Morecambe pour more won on FGR

Forest Green's struggles continued as they were beaten 2-1 at home by fellow strugglers Morecambe, who struck a stoppage-time winner from Farrend Rawson.

Former Ipswich Town forward Connor Wickham gave Rovers the lead on the half-hour mark, but Kieran Phillips equalised from a corner just before the break and Rawson nodded in late on to take all three points.

MK Dons won 2-1 at Oxford. Matthew Smith gave the Dons the lead just before half-time, with Will Grigg adding a late second from the penalty spot before John Mousinho nodded in an consolation for the hosts.

Sean McConville's goal after just 32 seconds proved enough to give Accrington a 1-0 home win over Cheltenham.

Derby County's Conor Hourihane (right) celebrates with Eiran Cashin after scoring his sides second g

Derby County's Conor Hourihane (right) celebrates with Eiran Cashin after scoring his side's second goal of the game against Wycombe on Saturday. - Credit: PA

Double strike for Hourihane is joy for Rams

Conor Hourihane struck twice during the closing stages as Derby came from behind to beat Wycombe 2-1. Anis Mehmeti had given Wycombe the lead in the 15th minute.

Fleetwood and Charlton drew 1-1. Callum Morton broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, before Miles Leaburn equalised with 13 minutes left.

Ellis Harrison headed in a stoppage-time winner as Port Vale beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

Former Ipswich man Harrison had put Vale ahead early on, with Christian Saydee drawing the Shrews level in the 19th minute.

Football
Suffolk
Hampshire
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Fran Smith lost nine and a half stone and took part in a bodybuilding competition

Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Suffolk Live News

Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Red Lion Great Bricett

Planning and Development

Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon