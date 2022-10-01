Warne's 'Why Wall' plus Barton's Exeter beef - League One's big stories

News

Heads up! League One is back in full this weekend. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

With the international break out of the way, it's a full League One programme that returns today. MIKE BACON takes a look at the action.

Match of the day

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

Second versus third and again Ipswich Town are up against a top-six side, just as they have been against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth in recent weeks.

But Town still haven't broken through that glass ceiling of beating a serious promotion contender. Will it be today?

Pompey are unbeaten and have a good recent record at Portman Road. More than 28,000 fans will be in attendance. It will be a cracking atmosphere for sure. Ipswich 6, Pompey 0... Whoops! sorry, wrong keys.

Prediction: Town 1 Pompey 1

Schumacher under no illusions

Leaders Plymouth Argyle head into what could be a tricky test at Wycombe today and Argyle boss Steven Schumacher knows it.

Wanderers have had two tough games on the road in recent weeks - away at Derby and Sheffield Wednesday - and they lost both of them.

However, Wycombe have won the last three meetings between themselves and Plymouth, with two of them in Buckinghamshire. Argyle’s last win at Adams Park was in 2015,

“They have had a slower start than would probably be expected," said Schumacher.

"They’ve had injuries, but are getting a more balanced squad together now. We are under no illusions that it’s going to be anything but a hard game."

He's right of course, no easy games in this League.

Bolton Wanderers’ Kieran Sadlier. It's nothing personal, says his boss Ian Evatt. - Credit: PA

'It's nothing personal', says Bolton boss

Bolton boss Ian Evatt says Kieran Sadlier understands the squad situation at Bolton Wanderers as the Whites boss says he will aim to pick the right team for games during a busy October.

Sadlier is the club's joint top scorer so far this campaign with three goals in all competitions. However, despite the goals, former Rotherham United man Sadlier has struggled to nail down a consistent starting place so far this campaign, though he is far from the only Bolton player in the squad to do so.

Evatt says he hasn't had to sit down with any player to discuss game time.

"I haven’t had to have any discussions with Kieran because he understands," Evatt said.

"They all understand. There’s nothing personal going on here, I’m just trying to pick the right team for the right occasion. Sometimes I’ll get it right, sometimes I’ll get it wrong."

Bolton entertain Lincoln City today.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton, little love lost between Rovers and Exeter City. - Credit: PA

Little love lost in the West Country

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton says he has 'not got a lot of time' for his side's opponents today, Exeter City.

The two teams battled for promotion out of League Two last season, both obviously making it. But it appears a few wounds that were opened back then, haven't been healed - well not in Barton's world.

"I don’t particularly like what they’re about, I’ve not got a lot of time for them and I don’t think they’ve got a lot of time for us based on the exchanges we had last year," Barton said.

"But we know they’re a good side and we have to respect them."... well, sort of, Joey.

'Why Wall'. Why not? Derby boss Paul Warne - Credit: Derby FC

Warne's 'Why Wall' emotional plan

New Derby head coach Paul Warne will introduce a "Why Wall" for his players to help engage with the emotional side of the game.

Warne has asked players to submit photos of aspects of their life that inspire them, which is often pictures of their families.

They will then be displayed in the dressing room both home and away, starting with the Rams' game against Cambridge today, which is Warne's first as Derby boss. He believes such a move helps remind players what motivates them and matters to them in their careers.

"I like to have a 'Why Wall' at home and one away from home," Warne said. "Away from home it's like a bedsheet, really. Every player has to send a picture of why they are doing it. What motivates them to play? More often than not it's family photos.

"Nobody has done this, but it could be a Porsche or a Ferrari because they want to do well and buy a car."

You see folks..... It's that extra 1% that can make the difference.

Heart to heart at Posh

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann delivered an honest heart-to-heart with skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris to get him back on the goal trail.

Clarke-Harris scored twice in last weekend’s 3-0 League One home win over Port Vale to end a six-game goal drought. And McCann has now disclosed details of how he picked up one of his key players.

"It was just a case of stripping things back with Jonno,” McCann said. “I pulled him in and took him back to what he’s done for the club in the past, especially since I came back.

"He’s a humble lad who understands his importance to the team. He likes honesty and I will always give honesty as a manager.”

Ah.. you see you don't always need tough love.

Peterborough travel to MK Dons today.

And finally....

Karl Robinson insists he is not feeling the pressure after a slow start to the season and a change of ownership at Oxford United.

Three wins and five defeats from their opening nine matches in League One see the U’s sit 19th, two points above the relegation zone.

“I don’t get involved in the pressure question, I put myself under more pressure than anybody else has ever done," Robinson said.

"The football club means that much to me – I’m not an Oxford United fan, I’m a Liverpool fan, but this football club and the people have made me love this place."

Who's meeting who... today's fixtures, all 3pm.

Accrington Stanley v Morecambe; Bolton v Lincoln City; Burton v Forest Green Rovers; Cambridge United v Derby; Charlton v Oxford; Cheltenham v Shrewsbury; Exeter v Bristol Rovers; Fleetwood v Barnsley; Ipswich Town v Portsmouth; MK Dons v Peterborough; Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday; Wycombe v Plymouth.