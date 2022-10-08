'Crackers' says Gareth, but will Warne well up? Today's League 1 lowdown

News

Ipswich Town fans in the fanzone ahead of the game against Cambridge on Tuesday night. Town are at Morecambe today. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

It's another hectic week in League One and there are plenty of stories to be had ahead of today's games. Some good, some funny, some dull! MIKE BACON takes a look...

Jack Aitchison celebrates levelling for the visitors. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Game of the day

Barnsley v Exeter City

A most interesting tie today is at Oakwell, where high-flying Barnsley come up against managerless Exeter City.

The Tykes have been quietly going about their business in League One and are now up to fifth place, three points behind third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, and with a game in hand. Remember, they drew 2-2 at Ipswich a few weeks ago.

They are unbeaten in their last six League One games and have a plethora of winnable matches ahead in the next month or so.

The Grecians meanwhile, after a decent start to the season, are now re-setting themselves with a new manager about to come in after Matt Taylor left for Rotherham this week.

So, who will prevail? Barnsley are pushing on up, while Exeter's players will want to impress the soon-to-be incumbent manager, whoever they may be. All about the result this one.

Prediction: Barnsley 2 Exeter 1

'Crackers', says Wycombe boss

Gareth Ainsworth has spoken of the ‘crackers’ scenario of competing with League One sides with huge playing budgets.

The Wycombe Wanderers boss admitted it’s proving a tough challenge for his Wanderers side, with some third-tier heavy-hitters pushing the financial boundaries this season.

"You have got teams spending more than ever in League One with double-figure million budgets which has never happened before," he said.

"It’s crackers. Some of them are bigger than some Championship budgets, and we have to find different ways to try and compete with that as we’re Wycombe Wanderers. We don’t get 25,000 a week which adds millions to your accounts every year."

Wycombe (average home attendance 5,195). head to Oxford today (average home attendance 7,497).

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill - it has been a long week. - Credit: PA

A week is a long time in.... well anything!

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is glad to see the back of this week.

Salop went down 0-2 to Cheltenham last Saturday, with Cotterill far from happy with the result or performance.

"I wouldn’t say it’s particularly been a good week," Cotterill said.

"It’s been a long one that’s for sure because our performance last week wasn’t anywhere near what we have shown. Last week was last week, there were a few reasons why but I don’t know if they were valid excuses."

Shrewsbury entertain MK Dons today, whose form on the road has been better than it has at Stadium MK, which could be ominous for Cotterill.

'A week is a long time in politics', former Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, once famously said.

Two weeks is even longer in football (Harold didn't say that).

Argyle boss wants more technology

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has declared he would like to see goal-line technology introduced in League One.

The Pilgrims were not awarded a goal near the end of their top-of-the-table clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park on Tuesday night.

Although Argyle went on to win the game 2-1 with a 90th-minute header from Sam Cosgrove, the goal that was not given, a header from the same player in the 87th-minute, was still a talking point afterwards.

Schumacher said: "I would like to see goal-line technology brought in. A decision that goes against you like that could prove costly in the long run. With goal-line technology, I think everyone unanimously across the board has said they have liked it.

"The Championship are using it now, as well as the Premier League."

Quite right, Steven. Plymouth entertain Accrington today.

Derby County manager Paul Warne, only human. - Credit: PA

Warne could well... well up

Paul Warne says there is a 'very good chance' he will be overcome with emotion when he walks out for his first game at Pride Park as Derby County's head coach this afternoon.

The Rams face Port Vale today in what will be Warne's official home bow after being appointed last month.

"You could take me down any street in this conversation and I could cry 100 per cent," Warne said.

"I have no shame in it and I don't care what anyone says, just be who you are.

"This is who I am. There's a very good chance that when I stand and they blow the whistle, I could have a tear-up 100 per cent. Don't put a camera on me but I know what I'm like. And if I'm not crying externally, internally, I definitely will be."

Fine words, Paul Warne. A few tears are never a bad thing.

How nice... getting closer at The Valley

Ben Garner says his Charlton side head to Lincoln City full of optimism today.

The Addicks travel to the LNER Stadium in search of a first league victory in eight and a first away league triumph of the season.

"We're very confident we can win the game," said Garner. "I think we've been really, really unlucky not to pick up an away win so far. This period has certainly brought me closer to the group. Going through a difficult period, if you like, does bring you closer together."

Isn't that nice? Everyone loves a group hug.

And finally....

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley knows draw specialists Fleetwood Town could pose a real problem for his Pompey side today.

“There’s a lot to like about them and Scott Brown has done a really good job since he went in there," Cowley said.

“Since the first game of the season, they’ve only lost twice – with one of those coming against Everton in the cup.

"They’ve drawn six and probably haven’t got the number of wins they should, but there have certainly been some good results for them."

Who's meeting who... today's fixtures, all 3pm.

Barnsley v Exeter City; Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United; Derby County v Port Vale; Forest Green Rovers v Bolton Wanderers; Lincoln City v Charlton Atheltic; Morecambe v Ipswich Town; Oxford United v Wycombe Wanderers; Peterborough United v Burton Albion; Plymouth Argyle v Accrington Stanley; Portsmouth v Fleetwood; Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham; Shrewsbury v MK Dons.