Barton buoyant and former Blue nets own goal. Weekend's Lg1 lowdown

News

Ipswich Town beat Derby 1-0 at Portman Road on Friday night. Ipswich are two points behind Plymouth, who could only draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Plymouth are just two points clear of Ipswich Town at the top of League One after letting a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Ipswich beat Derby 1-0 on Friday night.

Finn Azaz put Plymouth ahead after 14 minutes and Adam Randell doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

But Josh Coburn halved the arrears just after half-time and Aaron Collins hauled Rovers level in the 57th minute.

It left Rovers boss Joey Barton delighted with the comeback: "We said this will be the acid test for our group.

"We’ve drawn a game today and we can take lots of positives from that and I’m looking forward to the challenge of Hillsborough on Wednesday night," he told Bristol Live. (Rovers travel to Sheffield Wednesday).

Third-placed Wednesday failed to take advantage after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Lincoln despite taking an early lead through Lee Gregory.

Daniel Mandroiu's first league goal for the Imps secured them a point in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Peterborough, in fourth, secured a 2-1 win away at 10-man Oxford thanks to first-half goals from Jack Taylor and Kwame Poku.

Billy Bodin pulled one back after the break for the hosts but they lost Matty Taylor to a red card with 33 minutes still to play.

Sean Raggett's 17th-minute strike gave fifth-placed Portsmouth a 1-0 win at Forest Green.

Bolton moved up to sixth after coming from two goals behind to snatch a 3-2 win at Accrington.

Shaun Whalley's eighth-minute drive and a George Johnston own goal put Stanley in control but Harvey Rodgers put through his own net.

Kieran Lee and Oladapo Afolayan then secured victory and lifted the visitors above Barnsley.

The Tykes were beaten 1-0 by Morecambe, who moved off the bottom after a first-half goal from Kieran Phillips.

MK Dons are now the basement side after Nick Freeman gave Wycombe a 1-0 win. A late goal from Victor Adeboyejo secured a 1-0 win for lowly Burton at home to Cheltenham.

Former Ipswich man Paul Digby's own goal condemned Cambridge to a 1-0 home defeat by Port Vale,. Under little pressure, Digby turned Will Forrester's delivery into his own net 11 minutes from time as U's keeper Will Mannion was finally beaten, having previously kept the Valiants at bay.

Ipswich travel to Port Vale on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's strike saw Charlton triumph 1-0 at Shrewsbury.

Sam Nombe's injury-time finish gave Exeter a 2-1 win over Fleetwood after Jay Stansfield cancelled out Carlos Mendes Gomes' goal.

Midweek fixtures

Tuesday

Barnsley v Lincoln; Bolton v Burton; Charlton v MK Dons; Cheltenham v Morecambe; Derby v Exeter; Fleetwood v Forest Green; Peterborough v Accrington; Plymouth v Shrewsbury; Port Vale v Ipswich; Portsmouth v Oxford; Wycombe v Cambridge United.

Wednesday

Sheffield Wed v Bristol Rovers.