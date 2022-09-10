Fighting talk, reality checks and early pressure - League One seven games in

Analysis

We’re seven games into the new League One season. STUART WATSON takes a look at how some of Ipswich Town’s rivals are getting on.





RELEGATED TRIO...

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) already has five goals this season. - Credit: PA

PETERBOROUGH UNITED

Position: 6th. W4 D0 L3 F14 A8

Results: W 3-2 Cheltenham (a), W 3-0 Morecambe (h), L 2-0 Plymouth (a), W 2-0 Sheff Weds (h), W 4-0 Lincoln (h), L 2-1 Derby (a), L 2-1 Portsmouth (a).

Team (3-5-2): Bergstrom; Knight/N.Thompson, Edwards, Kent; Ward, Taylor, Fuchs, B.Thompson, Burrows; Marriott, Clarke-Harris.

Posh rejected bids for rising stars Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows. Front two Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott have nine league goals between them.

Owner Darragh MacAnthony, speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, said: “We’ve lost to Derby and we’ve lost to Portsmouth, but there was no shame in those defeats.

“We were the better side against Derby for long periods and we were the better side against Portsmouth.

“Portsmouth had two shots on target. That’s it. They had two shots on target and scored both.

"I’m not in a state of anger or panic. Anyone who watches will know we’re a bloody good team. Right now you can take advantage of us not being great in both boxes - but that will not last long.”

Derby striker James Collins celebrates scoring against Plymouth. - Credit: PA

DERBY COUNTY

Position: 9th. W3 D2 L2 F7 A6

Results: W 1-0 Oxford (h), L 1-0 Charlton (a), W 2-1 Barnsley (h), D 0-0 Shrewsbury (a), D 0-0 Fleetwood (a), W 2-1 Peterborough (h), L 3-2 Plymouth (h).

Team (4-2-3-1/4-3-3): Wildsmith; Knight, Stearman, Cashin, Roberts; Bird, Smith/Sibley, Hourihane; Mendez-Laing, Collins, Barkhuizen.

After a 2-0 half-time lead was let slip against Plymouth recently, manager Liam Rosenior said: “We’re still a young group in terms of the way we formed together.

“It’s not going to be all sweetness and light going through the season, you’re going to have games where you don’t perform to your level or you don’t get the result you need.

“The most important thing in the long-term is making sure you respond in the right way.

“We’ve got senior players in the dressing room so we have really good conversations about our game, where we’re going, what we need to do better and also what we’ve done well.

“It’s been a positive start. Had we won the game on Saturday, 14 points from seven games - that’s top two form.

“We’re not far away from being a very, very good side.”

Barnsley manager Michael Duff is looking at the free agent market. - Credit: PA

BARNSLEY

Position: 10th. W3 D1 L3 F9 A8

Results: L 1-0 Plymouth (a), W 1-0 Cheltenham (h), L 2-1 Derby (a), W 3-0 Bristol Rovers (h), L 3-0 Wycombe (h), D 2-2 Ipswich (a), W 2-0 Sheff Weds (a).

Team (3-4-1-2): Collins; Cundy, Andersen, McCarthy; Williams, Benson, Connell, Kitching/Cadden; Thomas; Cole/Norwood, Aitchison.

The Tykes landed right-back Tom Edwards (Stoke, loan) and midfielder Adam Phillips (Burnley) on deadline day, but sold defender Michal Helik (Huddersfield) and, strangely, loaned star man Callum Styles up a division to Millwall.

It leaves manager Michael Duff is short of strikers and left siders.

“If there are (free agents) out there we think are worth it, we will look at them,” he said.

“We’re not in a position to turn our nose up at anybody. We didn’t get a couple we wanted in. But we won’t bring bodies for the sake of it.

“The group has proved they can be competitive. Is it a little bit light? Probably. But we have an Under-23s team for a reason, so we might have to dip them in and expose them.”

After that frustrating deadline day was followed up by a 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, Duff said: “A lot of people have written the group off. Sometimes you look at what you haven’t got. I look at what we have got, which is good players.”





IN CONTENTION AGAIN...

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley. - Credit: PA

PORTSMOUTH

Position: 2nd. W5 D2 L0 F15 L6

Results: D 3-3 Sheff W (a), D 0-0 Lincoln (h), W 2-0 Cheltenham (a), W 4-1 Cambridge (h), W 3-1 Bristol R (h), W 1-0 Port Vale (a), W 2-1 Peterborough (h).

Team (4-4-2): Griffiths; Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie; Dale, Pack, Lowery, Curtis/Jacobs; Scarlett/Pigott, Bishop.

Manager Danny Cowley believes a gruelling pre-season camp in Spain has helped his team adopt a high-tempo, high-press brand of football in a 4-4-2 formation.

New strikers Colby Bishop, prised away from Accrington, and Dane Scarlett, on loan from Tottenham, have already notched nine goals between them in all competitions.

Michael Morrison and Marlon Pack have added plenty of Championship experience to the spine of the side.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton slammed the Cowleys brothers’ touchline antics after his side’s 3-1 defeat on the south coast, while Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony insisted ‘the best team lost’ following his club’s 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park last weekend.

Danny Cowley responded: “We’ll allow other people to have their opinions. They can talk about our style, our formations and whatever else they want to talk about. We won’t lose too much sleep about it.

“It’s football. From my experience my best teams always got criticised more.”

He added: “We are a little more resilient, a bit more durable, we’ve brought some brilliant senior players in and that has really helped.

“Results suggest the changes have worked. But it’s very early into the season and we need a much bigger sample size before you hear me shouting from the rooftops.

“We totally respect that we’re a work in progress. But we are in a good moment ourselves and the challenge is to keep that unbeaten run going.”

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher (right) and Morgan Whittaker. - Credit: PA

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Position: 3rd. W5 D0 L2 F13 A9

Results: W 1-0 Barnsley (h), L 2-1 Fleetwood (a), W 2-0 Peterborough (h), L 5-1 Charlton (a), W 3-0 Forest Green (a), W 2-0 Bolton (h), W 3-2 Derby (a).

Team (3-4-2-1): Cooper; Lonwijk/Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey/Galloway; Edwards, Randell, Butcher, Mumba; Azaz/Whittaker, Mayor; Hardie/Ennis.

The Pilgrims, who were in promotion contention all of last season before a late collapse, have taken some big scalps early on.

Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz has scored four goals, while deadline day signing Sam Cosgrove (Birmingham, loan) stepped off bench and scored twice in last weekend’s 3-2 comeback victory at Derby.

Such a good start meant the Devon club were willing to sell Panutche Camara to Ipswich.

Director of football Neil Dewsnip explained: “I think it's a statement of Argyle’s ambition that Steven (Schumacher), myself, and Simon (Hallett) ultimately were not worried that he goes to a rival.

“I think we are doing incredibly well in the league right now and I would remind everybody that Panutche, God bless him, hasn't contributed one second to that.”

Michael Ihiekwe Is one of several proven League One players signed by Sheffield Wednesday. - Credit: PA

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Position: 4th. W4 D1 L2 F12 A7

Results: D 3-3 Portsmouth (h), W 1-0 MK Dons (a), W 1-0 Charlton (h), L 2-0 Peterborough (a), W 2-0 Bolton (a), W 5-0 Forest Green (h), L 2-0 Barnsley (h).

Team (3-4-1-2): Stockdale; Iorfa, Ihiekwe, McGuinness; Palmer, Byers, Bakinson/Dele Bashiru, Johnson; Bannan/Vaulks; Windass, Gregory/Paterson.

Following a strong finish to last season, Wednesday added the likes of Will Vaulks, Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, David Stockdale, Mallik Wilks to their squad and were made the bookies’ favourites for the title.

It’s been an up-and-down start so far. Last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley was described as an ‘insipid performance’ by Yorkshire Live.

“A healthy points haul from a three-game week would raise spirits around Hillsborough and see the feelgood factor return to the club,” continued the report. “A bad week and the storm clouds will be gathering over manager Darren Moore.”

Owls boss Moore said: “We just weren’t good enough today. Usually our forte is being excellent with the ball, but we were loose today and just couldn’t get going.

“We have to get back to the drawing board. We had an opportunity today to really kick on and we didn't. "

Conor Bradley has impressed for Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: PA

BOLTON WANDERERS

Position: 8th. W3 D2 L2 F8 A6

Results: D 1-1 Ipswich (h), W 3-0 Wycombe (h), D 0-0 Port Vale (a), W 1-0 Morecambe (h), L 2-0 Sheff Weds (a), L 2-0 Plymouth (a), W 3-1 Charlton (h).

Team (3-4-1-2): Trafford; Jones, Santos, Johnston; Bradley, Morley, Williams, Iredale; Lee/Dempsey; Charles/Kachunga, Bakayoko/Afolayan.

Manager Ian Evatt, who has not tried to play down promotion ambitions at the UniBol, wants to see his team become more ruthless.

“There has been lots of occasions where we regain the ball high up the pitch because of that high press and hard work,” said the Trotters boss.

“We just need the chances to be taken more often now.

“None of our front four have scored in the league yet, so hopefully we are saving them to go on a big run.

“There is no panic on my part, but we need those players to start taking some of the chances when we create them.”

Evatt has rotated a forward line that contains the likes of Amadou Bakayoko, Dapo Afolayan, Dion Charles, Elias Kachunga and Jon Davi Bodvarsson.

“We feel like we have the squad to be able to rotate and only come the end of the season can I be judged on whether that is right or wrong,” he said.





WORK TO DO...

Oxford United's Ciaron Brown in action. - Credit: PA

OXFORD UNITED

Position: 11th. W3 D1 L3 F7 A7

Results: L 1-0 Derby, W 1-0 Cambridge (h), L 1-0 Bristol R (a), L 2-1 Lincoln (h), D 1-1 Morecambe (h), W 2-1 Cheltenham (a), W 2-1 Burton (h).

Team (various): Eastwood; Long, Moore/Brown, Findlay; Henry, Brannagan, McGuane, Seddon; Browne/Joseph, Taylor, Bodin.

Karl Robinson has seen his squad decimated by injuries during the first few weeks of the season. At one stage, just 14 14 senior players were available.

The U’s signed right-back Djavan Anderson on deadline day, but may need to bolster further with free agents.

“I don’t want to say 100 per cent that we’re going to use that market,” said Robinson.

“We do have a little bit of frustration with how the last day of the window went – and we weren’t the only ones - but not the whole window.”

After last weekend’s 2-1 home win against Burton, Robinson said: “I know it wasn’t pretty, but sometimes you have to celebrate horrible wins.

“This team is a good team and they’ll find momentum somewhere, they’ll get fitter and better.”

Charlton Athletic’s Scott Fraser (right) in action. - Credit: PA

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Position: 12th. W2 D3 L2 F11 A9

Results: D 2-2 Accrington (a), W 1-0 Derby (h), L 1-0 Sheff Weds (a), W 5-1 Charlton (h), D 1-1 Cambridge (a), D 1-1 Wycombe (a), L 3-1 Bolton (a).

Team (4-3-3): Wollacott; Clare, Innis/Lavelle, O’Connell, Clayden/Sessegnon; Fraser, Dobson, Morgan; Rak-Sakyi/Blackett-Taylor, Stockley, Kirk.

Following the recent 3-1 defeat at Bolton, journalist Louis Mendez wrote in the South London Press: “That’s the third league outing in a row where the Addicks have been below par. Injuries have taken their toll, but individual performance levels have dropped. The 5-1 win over ten-man Plymouth four games ago set expectations unrealistically high. Once again Rak-Sakyi was Charlton’s only real threat.”

Manager Ben Garner, when asked if a top-six finish would be an over-achievement, said: “Yes, I think it will. We’ve had one window. We haven’t spent any money and we’ve made a profit in transfer fees. We’re not going to jump from 13th to winning the league. I have to be realistic. We want to put foundations in place.”

Anis Mehmeti is earning rave reviews at Wycombe. - Credit: PA

WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Position: 14th. W2 D2 L3 F10 A10

Results: W 3-0 Burton (h), L 3-0 Bolton (a), L 2-1 Shrewsbury (h), L 3-1 Exeter (a), W 3-0 Barnsley (a), D 1-1 Charlton (h), D 1-1 Fleetwood (a).

Team (4-2-3-1): Stryjek/Dickinson; Grimmer, Mawson, Tafazolli/Forina, Obita/Jacobson; Gape, Scowen; Wheeler, Wing/Horgan, Mehmeti; McCleary.

After the departure of David Stockdale departure, the Chairboys started the season with inexperienced keeper Tyla Dickinson before eventually signing Max Stryjek from Livingston.

The Buckinghamshire side have had several key injuries during opening few weeks, including defenders Ryan Tafazolli and Jason McCarthy, midfielder Curtis Thompson, plus strikers Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “We’ve missed some warrior-type players and we need them back. This is League One so it is survival of the fittest.”

Albanian left winger Anis Mehmeti, 21, has scored four goals in seven, including a fine solo effort against Fleetwood. He’s a player that looks destined to go higher.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning. - Credit: PA

MK DONS

Position: 18th. W2 D1 L4 F7 A8

Results: L 1-0 Cambridge (a), L 1-0 Sheff Weds (h), L 3-0 Ipswich (a), W 2-1 Port Vale (h), D 1-1 Accrington (h), W 4-0 Morecambe (a), L 1-0 Exeter (a).

Team (3-4-3/4-2-3-1): Cumming; Tucker, O’Hora, Lewington; Lawrence, Robson, Johnson, Harvie; Barry/Smith, Grigg/Dennis, Grant/Kemp.

Key trio Harry Darling, Scott Twine and David Kasumu departed for Championship clubs in the summer, with 14 new players arriving.

Manager Liam Manning has repeatedly spoken about 'transition'. After last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Exeter, he said: “I was under no illusions before we even kicked off here today, we still have a lot of work to do.

“It was really disappointing and not near the level we're capable of. It comes down to basics - they've got to be to a higher level.”

Sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “I don’t want to do this every summer. The average (number of signings) in League One is eight or nine. But the work we’ve been doing this summer is to ensure we don’t face a cliff-edge like this again.

“We’ve been more aggressive with contract lengths this time, so we won’t be doing 14 deals again next summer.

“It hasn’t been a perfect window - we’ve been beaten to targets by other clubs who can pay more in fees and wages. We know our unique selling point is the style, the opportunity we give and I believe we have the best developers of players in League One.”





SURPRISE PACKAGES...

Cambridge United's Liam O'Neil (centre) celebrates scoring. - Credit: PA

CAMBRIDGE UNITED

Position: 5th. W4 D1 L2 F11 A10

Results: W 1-0 MK Dons (h), L 1-0 Oxford (a), W 2-1 Exeter (h), L 4-1 Portsmouth (a), D 1-1 Charlton (a), W 4-3 Burton (h), W 2-0 Lincoln (h).

Team (4-2-3-1): Mitov; Williams, Okedina, Jones, Dunk; Digby, May; Smith, Knibbs, Tracey/Brophy; Ironside.

Following a summer of limited change, Cambridge – who finished 14th last season - have got off to a flyer.

Manager Mark Bonner said: “Continuity was important because we knew it was always going to be hard to sign better players than the ones we’ve got.

“The key is to keep this squad together as long as we can. That might be three months, it might be eight months or it might be longer. We’ve got this team now, and we’re all hands on the pump until January to see what position we can get into.”

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor. - Credit: PA

EXETER CITY

Position: 7th. W3 D2 L2 F10 A5

Results: D 1-1 Lincoln (a), W 4-0 Port Vale (h), L 2-1 Cambridge (a), W 3-1 Wycombe (h), L 1-0 Cheltenham (h), D 0-0 Accrington (a), W 1-0 MK Dons (h).

Team (3-4-1-2): Blackman; Sweeney, Diabete, Hartridge; Key, Collins, Kite, Sparkes; Dieng; Brown/Jay, Nombe.

The newly-promoted Grecians had only signed two players deep into the transfer window. Then Rekeem Harper (Ipswich), Harry Smith (Leyton Orient) and Jay Stansfield (Fulham) all arrived on loan.

Stansfield has made an emotional return to the club just weeks after making his Premier League debut. He takes the No.9 shirt that was retired by the club after his father Adam had died of bowel cancer back in 2010.

Skipper Matt Jay, in his column for Devon Live, said: “We’ve already shown we can cut it at this level, having beaten two of the sides who made it to last season’s play-offs.”