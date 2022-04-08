News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Breaking

League One's March award winners revealed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 6:00 AM April 8, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Pi

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town were unbeaten last month - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has missed out on being crowned League One's manager of the month.

The EFL title for March instead went to Plymouth's Steven Schumacher, after his side enjoyed six wins in 18 days - before losing to Town at Portman Road.

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher pictured in the post match press conference.

Plymouth's Steven Schumacher was named manager of the month for March - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

McKenna's Blues were unbeaten last month, beating Fleetwood (2-0 away), Lincoln (2-0 at home) and Plymouth (1-0 at home) and drawing against Portsmouth (0-0 at home) and Oxford United (1-1 away).

The other managers nominated for the gong, who also missed out, were Shrewsbury's Steve Cotterill - whose side host Town this weekend - and Leam Richardson of league leaders Wigan Athletic.

Shrewsbury scored some notable victories last month, winning 3-0 at Rotherham and 5-0 at home against Morecambe, while champions elect Wigan dropped just two points in the whole of March.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan was named League One player of the month,  having bagged three goals in six games for the fifth-placed Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Shef

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan was named player of the month - Credit: PA

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 08-12-2021 of Manchester United's Charlie Savage warms up for the UEFA Champions Le

Football | Exclusive

Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon