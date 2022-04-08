League One's March award winners revealed

Breaking

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has missed out on being crowned League One's manager of the month.

The EFL title for March instead went to Plymouth's Steven Schumacher, after his side enjoyed six wins in 18 days - before losing to Town at Portman Road.

Plymouth's Steven Schumacher was named manager of the month for March - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

McKenna's Blues were unbeaten last month, beating Fleetwood (2-0 away), Lincoln (2-0 at home) and Plymouth (1-0 at home) and drawing against Portsmouth (0-0 at home) and Oxford United (1-1 away).

The other managers nominated for the gong, who also missed out, were Shrewsbury's Steve Cotterill - whose side host Town this weekend - and Leam Richardson of league leaders Wigan Athletic.

Shrewsbury scored some notable victories last month, winning 3-0 at Rotherham and 5-0 at home against Morecambe, while champions elect Wigan dropped just two points in the whole of March.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan was named League One player of the month, having bagged three goals in six games for the fifth-placed Owls.