10 players still available on frees from League One rivals

Published: 6:00 AM July 8, 2021

Adam Reach was released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town still have plenty of positions left to strengthen ahead of the new season. STUART WATSON highlights 10 players out of contract at League One clubs.

Joe Pigott has rejected a new deal at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

JOE PIGOTT (AFC Wimbledon)

Striker has rejected a new deal after scoring 54 goals for AFC Wimbledon over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

The 27-year-old has been linked to several clubs in the Championship and League One, including Bristol City, Luton, Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Charlton.

Dons are letting him join pre-season 'as a favour' to keep sharp.

Cambridge United hot-shot Paul Mullin (left) is now out of contract. Photo: PA

PAUL MULLIN (Cambridge United)

Striker bagged 34 goals across all competitions last season to fire Cambridge United to League Two promotion.

The 26-year-old, who lives with Ipswich front man James Norwood, has rejected a new deal at The Abbey Stadium.

Preston, Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Rotherham, Charlton and Plymouth have all been linked.

Left-back Connor Ogilvie has rejected a new deal at GIllingham. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

CONNOR OGILVIE (Gillingham)

Left-back has been a regular at League One level for Gillingham over the last four seasons.

The 25-year-old former Tottenham youngster has rejected a new deal and is now a free agent.

“The whole dressing room loves Connor," said Gills boss Steve Evans. "He is the first and last away, he lives and breathes his football and is a top player for this level.”

Former Brentford midfielder Josh McEachran (left) has seen his deal at MK Dons expire. Photo: PA

JOSH MCEACHRAN (MK Dons)

Former Chelsea wonderkid is now a free agent after his short-term deal at MK Dons expired.

Midfielder, still only 28, gained plenty of Championship experience at Brentford, but ended up dropping into League One after an injury-bighted spell at Birmingham.

Speaking in March, Dons boss Russell Martin said: "He is a player who is entering into the peak of his career and can still be anything he wants to be."

Kyle Vassell has been released by Rotherham. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

KYLE VASSELL (Rotherham)

Striker has been released by Rotherham having spent the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood.

The 28-year-old has scored 24 goals at League One level, but failed to find the net in the Championship.

Spent time in the south east previously at non-league clubs Chelmsford City and Bishop's Stortford.

Adam Reach was released by Sheffield Wednesday following relegation. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

ADAM REACH (Sheffield Wednesday)

Left-winger was one of several released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation into League One.

The versatile 28-year-old has been a Championship regular for the last eight seasons.

He's been linked to Blackburn, Cardiff and Watford.

Viv Solomon-Otabor (right) rejected a new deal at Wigan. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

VIV SOLOMON-OTABOR (Wigan)

Winger has rejected a new deal at Wigan.

The 25-year-old, who can play on either flank, has been linked to Blackpool, Sunderland and Charlton.

London-born player played in the Championship for Birmingham and had a spell at Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia.

DENVER HUME (Sunderland)

Left-back has already racked up 62 appearances in League One by the age of 22.

Blacks Cats boss Lee Johnson says negotiations over a new contract are 'ongoing'.

Middlesbrough are said to be interested.

Adam Matthews still hasn't signed a new deal at Charlton. Photo: PA

ADAM MATTHEWS (Charlton)

Experienced right-back still hasn't penned a new deal at Charlton.

The 14-cap Welsh international has previously played for Cardiff, Celtic, Sunderland and Bristol City.

Addicks boss Nigel Adkins recently said: “I want Adam to stay and I think Adam wants to stay."

Jason Lokilo rejected a new deal at Doncaster Rovers. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

JASON LOKILO (Doncaster)

Belgian-born winger rejected a new deal at Doncaster.

The 22-year-old - who is eligible to represent DR Congo - came through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace.

Only has one year of senior football behind him.