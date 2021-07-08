News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

10 players still available on frees from League One rivals

Stuart Watson

Stuart Watson

Published: 6:00 AM July 8, 2021   
Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Sta

Adam Reach was released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town still have plenty of positions left to strengthen ahead of the new season. STUART WATSON highlights 10 players out of contract at League One clubs.

Wimbledon's Joe Pigott

Joe Pigott has rejected a new deal at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

JOE PIGOTT (AFC Wimbledon)

Striker has rejected a new deal after scoring 54 goals for AFC Wimbledon over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

The 27-year-old has been linked to several clubs in the Championship and League One, including Bristol City, Luton, Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Charlton.

Dons are letting him join pre-season 'as a favour' to keep sharp.

Cambridge United's Paul Mullin (left) and Wes Hoolahan celebrate after the Sky Bet League Two match

Cambridge United hot-shot Paul Mullin (left) is now out of contract. Photo: PA

PAUL MULLIN (Cambridge United)

Striker bagged 34 goals across all competitions last season to fire Cambridge United to League Two promotion.

The 26-year-old, who lives with Ipswich front man James Norwood, has rejected a new deal at The Abbey Stadium.

Preston, Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Rotherham, Charlton and Plymouth have all been linked.

Gillingham's Connor Ogilvie celebrates scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet League One match

Left-back Connor Ogilvie has rejected a new deal at GIllingham. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

CONNOR OGILVIE (Gillingham)

Left-back has been a regular at League One level for Gillingham over the last four seasons.

The 25-year-old former Tottenham youngster has rejected a new deal and is now a free agent.

“The whole dressing room loves Connor," said Gills boss Steve Evans. "He is the first and last away, he lives and breathes his football and is a top player for this level.”

Brentford's Josh McEachran (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Harvey Barnes battle for the ball durin

Former Brentford midfielder Josh McEachran (left) has seen his deal at MK Dons expire. Photo: PA

JOSH MCEACHRAN (MK Dons)

Former Chelsea wonderkid is now a free agent after his short-term deal at MK Dons expired.

Midfielder, still only 28, gained plenty of Championship experience at Brentford, but ended up dropping into League One after an injury-bighted spell at Birmingham.

Speaking in March, Dons boss Russell Martin said: "He is a player who is entering into the peak of his career and can still be anything he wants to be."

Fleetwood Town's Kyle Vassell (left) and Charlton Athletic's Deji Oshilaja battle for the ball durin

Kyle Vassell has been released by Rotherham. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

KYLE VASSELL (Rotherham)

Striker has been released by Rotherham having spent the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood.

The 28-year-old has scored 24 goals at League One level, but failed to find the net in the Championship.

Spent time in the south east previously at non-league clubs Chelmsford City and Bishop's Stortford.

Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach during the Sky Bet Championship match The Riverside Stadium, Middle

Adam Reach was released by Sheffield Wednesday following relegation. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

ADAM REACH (Sheffield Wednesday)

Left-winger was one of several released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation into League One.

The versatile 28-year-old has been a Championship regular for the last eight seasons.

He's been linked to Blackburn, Cardiff and Watford.

AFC Wimbledon's Nesta Guinness-Walker and Wigan Athletic's Viv Solomon-Otabor battle for the ball du

Viv Solomon-Otabor (right) rejected a new deal at Wigan. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

VIV SOLOMON-OTABOR (Wigan)

Winger has rejected a new deal at Wigan.

The 25-year-old, who can play on either flank, has been linked to Blackpool, Sunderland and Charlton.

London-born player played in the Championship for Birmingham and had a spell at Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia.

DENVER HUME (Sunderland)

Left-back has already racked up 62 appearances in League One by the age of 22.

Blacks Cats boss Lee Johnson says negotiations over a new contract are 'ongoing'.

Middlesbrough are said to be interested.

Charlton Athletic's Adam Matthews crosses the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley

Adam Matthews still hasn't signed a new deal at Charlton. Photo: PA

ADAM MATTHEWS (Charlton)

Experienced right-back still hasn't penned a new deal at Charlton.

The 14-cap Welsh international has previously played for Cardiff, Celtic, Sunderland and Bristol City.

Addicks boss Nigel Adkins recently said: “I want Adam to stay and I think Adam wants to stay."

Doncaster Rovers' Jason Lokilo during the Sky Bet League One match at Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster.

Jason Lokilo rejected a new deal at Doncaster Rovers. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

JASON LOKILO (Doncaster)

Belgian-born winger rejected a new deal at Doncaster.

The 22-year-old - who is eligible to represent DR Congo - came through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace.

Only has one year of senior football behind him.

