Klopp's message, as Robbo sees the light - big games and stories today

Cambridge United's Lewis Simper takes a corner at the Abbey Stadium. The U's entertain Burton today. - Credit: PA

It's another big weekend in League One. MIKE BACON takes a look at the stories making the headlines, some juicy, some not so!

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior, hoping his side can find the net today against Peterborough - Credit: PA

Game of the day

Derby County v Peterborough United

It's a battle of two relegated sides from the Championship last season, at Pride Park Stadium. It's also a battle of the goal-shy against the goal-hungry.

Derby may have won two games and drawn two so far, but they've only netted three goals from their opening five League One games and those two draws were both goalless ones at Shrewsbury and Fleetwood in their last two matches.

Posh, on the other hand, have hit the ground running after the disappointment of the last campaign. In five League One games so far, they've won four and netted 12 times - that's two more than leaders Ipswich. Last time out they smashed Lincoln 4-0.

It's got 1-1 written all over it!

Conor Bradley has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has kept in touch with him during his loan spell at Bolton. - Credit: PA

Klopp's message to Bolton youngster

Conor Bradley has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has kept in touch with him during his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old wing-back is spending the season on loan at Wanderers from the Premier League side. It is his first spell away from the Anfield club.

“I spoke a little bit with the manager (Klopp) in the summer about it (going out on loan),” Bradley revealed this week. “He told me to go and enjoy it and play as many games as I can.

“He’s been keeping in touch, wishing me luck for the games and gives me a well done. It’s nice that he’s staying in contact."

Bradley and Bolton travel to Plymouth today.

'Nice day.... But in your face!'

Following an unbeaten league start, Accrington Stanley assistant boss Jimmy Bell is hoping that the Reds can secure a first home victory of the campaign.

Stanley welcome Exeter City to East Lancashire today.

Stanley have scored 96th-minute equalisers against both Charlton and Burton at the Wham Stadium so far this season, as well as earning four points from games away at Shrewsbury and MK Dons. And now they prepare for Exeter.

"Exeter are a good footballing team, they like to get forward, they score goals and I think we've got to make it difficult for them," Bell said.

"It's going to be a nice day, superb pitch, we've got to be in their face and we'll have a game plan."

All sounds fun!

Robinson sees the light

It's been a difficult start to the season for Oxford United.

The U’s are 19th in the table and today head to Cheltenham looking for just their second win of the season.

Boss, Karl Robinson, has not had a fully-fit squad at his disposal all campaign and eight players missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace through injury. But he's hoping for things to turn.

“We’re not in a place we want to be in the league, but it’s not for the want of trying,” the U’s head coach said.

“We’re doing the right things, and you’ll start seeing a light at the end of the tunnel once we get through Saturday, with more players coming back fit and getting the players over the line to make us stronger."

The sooner, the better, Oxford fans will be hoping.

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill. Will he get a good night's sleep in his Bristol home tonight? - Credit: PA

Shrews boss hoping for sweet dreams in Bristol

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill is relaxed about the reception he’s likely to receive at Bristol Rovers today.

Cotterill, a former Bristol City boss, who spent a mainly successful two-and-a-half years with the Robins, returns to the city he’s called home for nearly a decade. He even still owns a proprerty in the centre of the city.

“Yes, we've still got a home there," Cotterill said.

"It’s a fantastic city and I’ve been there now for eight years. We enjoy living there. I’ll be looking forward to going back and might even get a night in my own bed!"

Ahh, three points and sweet dreams Steve.

'Beware the wounded animal'

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner has warned his side that Burton Albion will be “scrapping and fighting for everything” following their poor start to the season.

The U's welcome basement boys Burton to the Abbey Stadium today.

“Beware of the wounded animal. They’re in a position where they’ll be scrapping and fighting for everything,” Bonner said.

“Any time we’ve played Burton, we’ve had incredibly tough games physically."

And finally....

Derby County, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are already averaging higher home attendances that FOUR current Premier League clubs.

The Rams (28,588), Town (24,866) and the Owls (24,632) all currently average higher gates than Crystal Palace (23,649), Fulham (22,003), Brentford (17,094) and Bournemouth (10,212).

Who's meeting who... today's fixtures

Accrington v Exeter, Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury, Cambridge v Burton, Cheltenham v Oxford, Derby v Peterborough, Ipswich v Barnsley, Lincoln v Fleetwood, Morecambe v MK Dons, Plymouth v Bolton, Port Vale v Portsmouth, Sheff Wednesday v Forest Green, Wycombe v Charlton.

