Reds 'lose egos', Evatt's 'worst experience' - today's Lg 1 lowdown

Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley and Portsmouth's Clark Robertson confront each other before Portsmouth's Marlon Pack (not pictured) is sent off during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley in midweek. Pompey will be looking to bounce back after a 0-3 loss, while Charlton hope to march on today. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town may have already played this weekend, but there are still plenty of big games ahead today in League One... MIKE BACON takes a look.

Ben House (left) celebrates putting Lincoln City ahead at Portman Road alongside team-mate Matty Virtue - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Match of the day

Lincoln City v Sheffield Wednesday

Wins over Derby and Ipswich in recent weeks and a big 6-3 victory at Bristol Rovers and Mark Kennedy's Lincoln City Imps are making noises.

This lunchtime kick-off (1pm) should be a cracker with in-form, third place, Sheffield Wednesday in town.

The Imps are unbeaten at Sincil Bank, although admittedly four of their five League One clashes at home have been draws, while Wednesday have picked up more points on the road than they have at Hillsborough.

Not an easy one to call. But I'm going Wednesday. I think they are still hugely capable of a top-two finish come season's end.

Prediction: Imps 1 Owls 3.

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.... he's still here! - Credit: PA

'You are still here then?' - Argyle boss

Table-topping Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has described speculation as part and parcel of football.

Schumacher has been at the centre of stories this week linking him with the vacancy at Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

The 38-year-old was at one stage the bookies' favourite to take over at The Hawthorns.

Schumacher said: "It will probably happen again at some point if we stay top of the league. I shouldn't think I have to explain every single time that I'm really happy here, I have got an amazing job, I love the place."

He continued: "The players crack a joke every now and again 'You are still here then?' They understand that it's part and parcel of it."

Argyle, the League One leaders, are at Bristol Rovers today.

'One of my worst experiences' admits Evatt

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is looking forward to a more uplifting experience at Accrington Stanley this afternoon, from the one he and his team suffered last time at the Wham Stadium.

For the Bolton boss, last December’s dismal defeat at Stanley was one of the lowest points of a managerial reign which stands at almost 850 days and counting.

“It was horrible last year, in fact since I have been manager of Bolton Wanderers that has probably been one of my worst experiences,” he said.

“Going there with less than half a team, still creating and feeling we should have got something out of the game but losing 1-0 and letting our fans down, and they let us know about it. It was horrible, there was no denying it."

I'm sure Stanley will make it a much more comfortable afternoon today for the Trotters - you think?

Barnsley manager Michael Duff, put his players through a tough Peak District test this week. - Credit: PA

Reds boss: 'They lost their egos'

Barnsley players were put through their paces in the Peak District this week by a former marine.

The day began with a hike across the valley, tackling difficult terrain, steep hills, and barbed fences.

The team were tasked with building a 'survival shelter' with the debris nature had left them on the forest floor. After a 2.5km walk to a checkpoint, the squad were then ordered to carry selected team-mates, who were pretending to be injured, up a large peak.

A tactical session, teamwork and communication were next, more hiking and being submerged in a icy cold stream.

Head Coach, Michael Duff was pleased with how the day went. "It was a really enjoyable day - something completely different," he said.

"They lost their egos. There were some really tough bits in it, physically. I've seen loads of positives."

Barnsley head to Morecambe today and I for one am going to make it the first result I look for!

And finally...

Fleetwood head coach, Scott Brown, says he has a 'good group' of players, as the Cod Army head to Exeter today looking to pick up more points on the road after winning at Burton and drawing at Portsmouth in recent weeks.

“We have a good group and it’s just about knowing how to get the best out of them," Brown said.

Fleetwood are in 15th place and have conceded less goals (11) than any of the top six in League One. They just aren't scoring enough.

"We want to keep our defensive record going as long as we can and we need to make sure we are attacking at the same time, going forwards, and scoring goals," Brown added.

Today's fixtures. 3pm unless stated

Lincoln v Sheffield Wednesday (1pm); Accrington Stanley v Bolton; Bristol Rovers v Plymouth Argyle; Burton v Cheltenham; Cambridge United v Port Vale; Exeter v Fleetwood; Forest Green Rovers v Portsmouth; MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers; Morecambe v Barnsley; Oxford United v Peterborough; Shrewsbury v Charlton Athletic.