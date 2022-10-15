Norwood in game of the day, while ex-Town loanee breaks leg scoring a goal

Analysis

James Norwood's Barnsley are involved in the League One game of the day as they head to Bolton - Credit: BarnsleyFC

While Ipswich Town host Lincoln City today, there's plenty going on elsewhere in League One. Mark Heath takes a look...

Match of the day

There's one obvious contender for game of the day, and that's happening at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The hometown Wanderers, who sit seventh in the table, host the side a place above them, Barnsley.

Both sides are locked together on 20 points and goal difference, with the Tykes having the upper hand due to goals scored.

And one of the men scoring those goals is of course ex-Town striker James Norwood, who's bagged three strikes and two assists so far this season.

Both sides enter the game off defeats - Barnsley falling 2-0 to Exeter City last time out, while Bolton have lost two in a row, both 1-0, to strugglers Forest Green and Cheltenham.

Speaking of strugglers, there's also a classic six-pointer at the bottom of the table as basements boys Morecambe travel to the side a place above them, Burton.

That should be feisty!

Barsley's Luke Thomas has suffered a double leg break scoring a goal in training - Credit: PA

Thomas hurt in training

Talking of Barnsley, they suffered a real blow this week with news that former Ipswich Town loanee Luke Thomas, one of the Tykes' star men so far, had suffered a broken leg in training.

The 23-year-old had surgery after the injury, a double fracture, which he suffered as he scored a goal in practice.

Boss Michael Duff said: "It's never nice to see one of your team-mates on gas and air, stretched out - I had to stop the whole training session.

"It was innocuous, we were playing a small-sided game, he slid in at the back post, scored a goal - there was no-one anywhere near him, so it wasn't a tackle or anything like that - and his foot got stuck underneath him."

Forward Thomas is expected to be out for four months.

Matt Taylor left Exeter City for Rotherham. Kevin Nicholson says he wants the top job at Exeter - Credit: PA

Nicholson wants top job

Exeter City have been one of the big surprises of the season so far, sitting eighth in the table having come up from League Two.

That success has seen boss Matt Taylor poached by Rotherham, with the club's under 18's coach, Kevin Nicholson, taking temporary charge.

His first game saw the Grecians surprise Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell last Saturday, before they were beaten 4-2 at Charlton in midweek.

And Nicholson has made it clear he wants the top job.

"I've enjoyed everything I've done, yes I would be interested and I would be keen to continue doing it longer term," he told the BBC.

"It's not about me, I'm grateful for the opportunity I've got now, I'll be grateful if I get an opportunity to do it further and I'll be there in a flash if they ask me that question.

"There's no point in denying that I am interested in the job, but at the same time that's it."

Ipswich Town loanee Rekeem Harper has been an ever-present in midfield for Exeter in recent weeks. They host Oxford United today.

Monday night football

It's a big thing in America, and this weekend we get a League One version of Monday night football as Charlton Athletic host Portsmouth.

The Addicks are 11th in the table, coming off that win over Exeter in midweek, while Portsmouth are without a win in three games and sit fifth - though they've only played 11 matches so far.

The match kicks off at 8pm at the Valley, and has all the makings of a good game.

Exeter's Jevani Brown is having a great season - Credit: PA

Stat leaders

Goal machine Jonson Clarke-Harris is League One's leading scorer by a wide margin, having bagged ten goals already for Peterborough.

That's three more than Exeter's Jevani Brown and Pompey's Colby Bishop.

Brown is top of the charts for assists in the third tier though, having set up six goals so far this season. Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers is second best with five assists to add to his six goals.

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday, perhaps the best player in the league, leads the way in chances created, with 40 so far.

Today's fixtures

Accrington Stanley v Derby County, Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley, Burton Albion v Morecambe, Cambridge United v Sheffield Wednesday, Cheltenham Town v Bristol Rovers, Exeter City v Oxford United, Fleetwood Town v Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town v Lincoln City, MK Dons v Plymouth Argyle, Port Vale v Forest Green, Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United.

Monday: Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth