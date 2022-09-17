It's Super Saturday in League One as top sides clash

Analysis

While Ipswich Town travel to Sheffield Wednesday for a huge game this weekend, there are plenty of other things to be excited about in League One. Mark Heath takes a look.

Matches of the day

Yes, Town at Sheffield Wednesday is probably the biggest game of the day. But there are plenty of other contenders.

Chiefly, the clash at Fratton Park between second-placed and still unbeaten Portsmouth and the side sitting just below them in third, Plymouth Argyle.

Danny Cowley's Pompey, who started the season with two draws, have since won six in a row and are the division's highest scorers with 17 goals.

But the visiting Pilgrims are on a fine run too. Since they were tonked 5-1 at Charlton on August 16th, they've ripped off four straight wins, three of those to nil.

In the other game, they came from 2-0 down at Derby County to win 3-2.

Both sides will be full of confidence going into this one - it should be a cracker. And, of course, it's of great interest to Town - who play Plymouth, then Pompey next.

Other contenders

Even setting the two games above aside, as the top four teams duke it out, there are plenty of other cracking match-ups on what could be dubbed 'Super Saturday' in the third tier.

Bolton Wanderers, the side currently in fifth, host hotly-tipped Peterborough United, the team in seventh.

Posh are struggling a bit of late, having lost three on the bounce - including 1-0 at home to Fleetwood last time out - but do still have plenty of goals in the team through Jonson Clarke-Harris (five) and Ipswich Town youth product Jack Marriott (four).

Elsewhere, Derby County, who have lost their last two games, host Wycombe Wanderers in another clash between big clubs at this level.

And surprise package Cambridge United, who sit sixth after eight games, host recently-relegated Barnsley, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 away just two games ago and boast a certain Mr James Norwood up top.

There's a big game towards the bottom of the table too, as Forest Green Rovers (20th) host Morecambe (23rd).

What a weekend!

Record breaker

Alfie May became Cheltenham Town's all-time league goal scorer on Tuesday night - but it was bitter sweet.

May's 40th goal for the Robins came with his mentor Matty Blair watching on from the stands, just a day after the latter had been forced to retire through injury.

May and Blair played together at Doncaster and Cheltenham.

May said: "He means a lot to me. My goal was for him and his family. Everybody wishes him the best."

He added: "I saw him sitting up there and the minute I scored I was looking for him to celebrate with because he's been on the journey.

"When I first became a professional footballer I moved to Doncaster from London and he guided me all the way. He's got me where I am. He's a like a brother.

"He dropped me to training every day and took me under his wing. I can only thank him. He's been superb."

Injury crisis

Matt Taylor's Exeter City have surprised many with their showings in the first months of the season, sitting ninth so far.

But they've been dealt a cruel blow this week with a triple injury setback hitting an already small squad.

Centre-backs Cheick Diabate and Sam Stubbs, plus midfielder Tim Dieng, will all miss time.

Diabate, 20, is likely to be out until November after suffering a stress fracture in his foot, while Stubbs, 23, has had a recurrence of a knee issue.

Dieng, meanwhile, has suffered a significant hamstring tear.

"He's probably been our standout player this season," Taylor said of Dieng. "I know other players will always take the limelight and the headlines, but I think he's been our standout performer this season.

"His performances have been second to none, his mobility and his agility and his power and speed have been of the level that we require, if not above it, and he's added some execution on top of that aspect of his performances."

Dieng's injury means that Rekeem Harper, on loan from Town, is one of a number of players who will have to step up.

Stat leaders

As you probably know, Town's Conor Chaplin leads League One in goals so far, with six strikes.

Behind him sit Posh's Clarke-Harris and Pompey's Colby Bishop on five each.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass and Posh's Joe Ward top the assists chart with four each, while Owls star Barry Bannan leads the league in chances created, with 19.

Full fixtures

