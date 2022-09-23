A new George Best? Plus spikey Posh boss - Lg 1's big games and stories

Analysis

Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Max Stryjek is unable to stop Derby County's Conor Hourihane scoring. This weekend, he'll try to stop Sheffield Wednesday. - Credit: PA

It's a truncated League One programme this weekend as international calls-ups mean some games are postponed. But there are plenty of crackers still ahead. MIKE BACON takes a look.

Match of the week

Plymouth Argle v Ipswich Town

Despite four League One games being called off this weekend because of international call-ups, three of the top four teams are in action.

It's first versus third at Home Park Sunday lunchtime as young managers Steven Schumacher of Plymouth and Kieran McKenna of Ipswich go head to head.

The two teams sit second and third in the last six-game form guide, with both teams getting a point on the road last weekend (that could have been three in both instances), as Plymouth drew at Portsmouth and Town at Sheffield Wednesday.

Both won in midweek in the Papa John's Trophy. Expect a cracker. It's on TV. Pull up your chaise lounge, have a cup of tea, and enjoy. Prediction: Argyle 1 Town 2.

Exeter City's Matt Jay, hoping for a 'worldie' against Forest Green. - Credit: PA

Matt hoping for 'worldie' finish

Exeter City captain Matt Jay is hoping his side can get back on track in front of the TV cameras Saturday lunchtime.

After a good start to the season, Exeter have lost their last two games, and won just one in their last five, including defeat to basement-side Burton last weekend. They are down to 15th in the table. Saturday lunchtime, they make the short trip to Forest Green Rovers for a 12.30pm kick-off and Jay would love to make a mark.

"Of course, I’d love to score a 'worldie' in a live match – who wouldn’t?," he said.

"But the memory of losing our last two games, and the desire to make sure two doesn’t become three, will give me all the motivation I need."

Crystal Palace loanee, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, can do some of the things George Best, pictured, could, says Charlton boss Ben Garner. - Credit: PA

George Best comparisons at the Valley

Charlton boss Ben Garner has compared Crystal Palace youngster and Addicks season-long loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to Wilfried Zaha and Manchester United legend George Best.

Rak-Sakyi has already impressed while on his season-loan with Charlton and the Crystal Palace winger has already signed a contract extension in the summer keeping him at Selhurst Park until 2027.

“Jes [Rak-Sakyi] has a similar ability to Wilf (Zaha) in that they look like maybe they’re going to lose the ball and they toe it through someone’s legs or nick it away," Garner said.

“He’s a little bit of a throwback in some ways — you go back to people like George Best who can beat people without moving the ball. Jes can do that."

Quite some accolade, that. Charlton travel to Barnsley this weekend.

Nathan Delfouneso has joined Accrington Stanley on a short-term contract - Credit: PA

Accrington boss hopes for Delfouneso bounce

Nathan Delfouneso has joined Accrington Stanley on a short-term contract and boss John Coleman is hoping he can lift his side.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since he was released by Bolton Wanderers over the summer.

The Reds are currently 17th in the League One table and travel to Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Coleman explained: "With the injury crisis we have, we had the opportunity to make a short-term addition.

"Nathan has plenty of experience and hopefully he will give the lads a lift in the attacking department. It gives him an opportunity, he lives locally and it ticks boxes for both parties."

Posh boss hits out

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club's summer recruitment was designed around manager Grant McCann’s wish to play a 4-3-3 formation.

And he believes that was the right strategy even though Posh have lost their last four League One games with criticism from fans being levelled at the recruitment.

"Grant has to do what he thinks will win us promotion," said MacAnthony.

"It makes me laugh when people criticise the recruitment.

"We have players in the squad who have won promotion from League One before. There are players in the squad who have played a lot of games. They are the ones who need to step up. They need to stand up and be counted."

Peterborough entertain Port Vale this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore pictured in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town - Credit: Ross Halls

Wednesday boss wary of Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers will provide a ‘completely different’ test for Sheffield Wednesday when they visit Hillsborough this weekend.

That’s according to Sheffield Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, who is eager for his side to get back to winning ways after a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town in the league last weekend, and 3-2 defeat at the hands of Burton Albion in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

"You've not got any God given right to win the game, we have to go and earn it," Moore said.

"We will play against a really experienced team and manager at this level, and we’ve got to be ready."

This weekend's fixtures - 3pm unless stated

Saturday: Forest Green Rovers v Exeter (12.30); Barnsley v Charlton, Bristol Rovers v Accrington Stanley; Derby v Cheltenham (postponed, international call-ups); Lincoln City v MK Dons (postponed, international call-ups); Morecambe v Cambridge United; Oxford United v Fleetwood Town (postponed, international call-ups); Peterborough v Port Vale; Portsmouth v Bolton (postponed, international call-ups); Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe; Shrewsbury v Burton.

Sunday: Plymouth v Ipswich Town (12.30).