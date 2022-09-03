Rams Pride, and a tribute to Bill - big games and stories today

Analysis

Peterborough fans going crazy... And they'll go even crazier if they beat Pompey today. - Credit: PA

It's another big weekend in League One. MIKE BACON takes a look at the stories making the headlines as the season gets into full swing.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley. Will his side still be top come 5pm tonight? - Credit: PA

Game of the day

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

First against fourth as Posh's tough start to their League One season continues apace.

Grant McCann's Peterborough have already faced Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby in recent weeks and now they head to the south coast for another tough one.

But Posh have come through things relatively well, with just two defeats from their first six games and are leading joint goalscorers - alongside Pompey.

Danny Cowley's Portsmouth are unbeaten so far in the league and sneaked a cheeky 0-1 win at Port Vale last week.

Expect goals: Pompey 0 Posh 0... Only joking... 3-1 Portsmouth.

Evatt poised for the 'big push'

Bolton boss Ian Evatt is preparing his team for a big month as Wanderers seek to get back on track.

The Whites have lost their last two games, at home to Sheffield Wednesday and away at Plymouth and the fixture list isn’t about to get any easier, with matches against MK Dons, Peterborough United and Portsmouth also on the horizon. Today Wanderers entertain Charlton.

“It is an important game for us. We have got a big month coming up, some difficult games," Evatt said.

“I said all along that I think after the start we have had, by the end of September, if we are anywhere in the top 10 we are well poised for a big push."

Fair point, but what if Wanderers are, say 16th?

'You shouldn't need to get motivated'

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has said if his players, or any player for that matter, needs motivating to play in front of 25,000 people, they're 'in the wrong game'.

The Tykes travel to Sheffield Wednesday today in what is sure to be a throaty south Yorkshire derby.

"You shouldn't need to get motivated to play in front of 25,000 people, it's a brilliant place to go and play football," Duff said.

"If you need motivating for these sorts of games then you're in the wrong game."

Bill Turnbull, who sadly passed away this week. Bill, who lived in Suffolk, was a huge Wycombe Wanderers fan. - Credit: PA

Matt pays tribute to close friend Bill

Matt Bloomfield has paid a lovely tribute to his close friend and big Wycombe Wanderers fan, Bill Turnbull, following the death of the broadcasting legend this week, at the age of 66.

Felixstowe-born Bloomfield, who played more than 500 games for the Chairboys after beginning his career as a trainee at Ipswich Town, spoke of Bill's love of Wycombe.

“He loved life, and he loved Wycombe Wanderers," said Matt.

“I’ve known him throughout my time at Wycombe, and over the past five years while he’s been in Suffolk, I’ve been to visit him a few times with my wife and girls. He was one of Wycombe’s biggest fans."

The Chairboys will be wearing black armbands in memory of Bill for their clash at Fleetwood Town today.

Friends reunited, combat reunited

Oxford boss Karl Robinson and Burton chief Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are good friends.

But the gloves will be off this afternoon as Oxford entertain Burton Albion at the Kassam Stadium.

Both teams have had difficult starts to the season, but Burton more so, they're bottom with just one point from six games. Robinson can empathise with his counterpart after United’s own tricky start.

The U’s head coach said: “They’re having their problems as well. Jimmy’s a friend, we go into combat every time we play against each other.

“He's someone I respect – I know he’s got a tremendous fighting spirit and his team has that as well."

Ding, ding, round one.

Derby County’s manager Liam Rosenior bows to the fans, as his team give him headaches - good ones. - Credit: PA

Hot form from Rams, but headaches for Liam

Derby have won all five of their matches at Pride Park Stadium so far this season across all competitions.

Three league wins from three against Oxford, Barnsley and Peterborough, while West Bromwich Albion and Grimsby have been defeated in the Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy respectively.

But for Derby boss Liam Rosenior, his team is causing him a few headaches - on the old selection front, you understand.

"The lads are giving me good headaches," he said. What I will say, though, is that I will rotate the side during the season. This whole squad has been put together to make sure that no matter what the changes are to the team that don’t weaken it."

Derby entertain Plymouth today.

And finally....

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has clearly endured a frustrating deadline day, with the Grecians but will hope for three points at home to MK Dons today to relief the stress.

“I am an ambitious manager and it is not easy managing a club who cannot compete in the transfer market," Taylor said.

"When other clubs can blow us out of the water, it is not a reflection on us, but on the other clubs and the league we are now in and the circumstance of the pyramid."

Who's meeting who... today's fixtures

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers v Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers v Morecambe, Cambridge United v Lincoln City, Derby County v Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City v MK Dons, Fleetwood Town v Wycombe Wanderers, Forest Green Rovers v Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United v Burton Albion, Port Vale v Cheltenham, Portsmouth v Peterborough United; Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley.