Plymouth extend lead at top while Rams warm up for Town with big win

Will Osula celebrates scoring for Derby County in their 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley yesterday - Credit: PA

With Ipswich Town losing, in-form Plymouth moved four points clear at the top of League One with their fifth straight win, a 4-1 victory at struggling MK Dons.

Argyle bagged three times in the first half at Stadium MK, with Morgan Whittaker, Niall Ennis and Finn Azaz getting on the scoresheet.

Azaz added his second just before the hour mark - after Will Grigg had pulled a goal back for the hosts - as Steven Schumacher's red hot squad made it five wins in a row.

Morgan Whittaker scored as Steven Schumacher's Plymouth Argyle went four points clear at the top of League One - Credit: PA

It was a fourth straight defeats for the Dons, who are struggling down in 22nd in the table, having lost star players Scott Twine and Harry Darling in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to a point behind Ipswich in third with a 2-0 win at Cambridge, Lee Gregory netting early on and again with 13 minutes remaining.

Peterborough led at Wycombe before ending up being beaten 3-1 as they dropped a place to fifth, behind Portsmouth who play at Charlton tomorrow night (8pm).

After Harrison Burrows' opener was cancelled out by Garath McCleary just prior to half-time, Sam Vokes put the Chairboys ahead in the 74th minute and Anis Mehmeti notched a late third.

Barnsley and Bolton remain sixth and seventh respectively, on the same amount of points, after a goalless draw at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Former Town striker Ellis Harrison was on target for Port Vale - Credit: PA

At the other end of the table, the basement battle between 23rd-placed Burton and rock-bottom Morecambe at the Pirelli Stadium ended 1-1.

Davis Keillor-Dunn's 30th-minute effort put Burton 1-0 up before Ryan Delaney equalised after 77 minutes.

Fourth-bottom Forest Green blew a two-goal lead as they drew 2-2 at Port Vale.

Vale fought back with a 78th-minute Ademipo Odubeko goal and 88th-minute penalty from ex-Town striker Ellis Harrison after Myles Peart-Harris and Baily Cargill had scored for Rovers in the first half.

Cheltenham dropped down a place to 20th, two points above the drop zone, following a 4-1 thrashing at home against improving Bristol Rovers, who have now won four on the trot in all competitions.

The Pirates were 4-0 up at the interval following an Aaron Collins brace, either side of efforts from Antony Evans and Bobby Thomas. Liam Sercombe pulled back a penalty for Cheltenham after the break.

The Robins switched places with Oxford, who triumphed 4-2 at Exeter City, a side without a boss after Matt Taylor headed to Rotherham.

Derby County boss Paul Warne celebrates his side's win at Accrington - Credit: PA

Efforts from Cameron Brannagan and Sam Long were followed by a Kyle Joseph double before the hosts replied via Jevani Brown and a stoppage-time Sonny Cox goal.

Tom Bayliss' first-half goal secured Shrewsbury a 1-0 win at Fleetwood and Derby won 3-0 at Accrington.

Former Town transfer target William Osula scored a first-half double for the Rams, with Sean McConville missing a penalty for Stanley in between, before Tom Barkhuizen rounded things off in time added on at the end.

Derby now head to Portman Road this Friday night for a Sky-televised game with Town (8pm).