Pompey go top, while McGoldrick and Bishop both score - League One review

There were big goals for ex-Ipswich Town players David McGoldrick and Teddy Bishop in League One yesterday - here's your round-up of all the action....

Dane Scarlett's solitary first-half goal sealed Portsmouth's 1-0 win at Port Vale and put them top of the table after Town's draw.

Scarlett, on loan from Tottenham, turned home Marlon Pack's low cross in the 25th minute and that was enough to lift Pompey into top spot, above Ipswich on goal difference, and extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Town's on-loan striker Joe Pigott was an unused sub.

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to third after thrashing Forest Green 5-0 at Hillsborough.

First-half goals from Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Lee Gregory put the Owls out of sight and Dominic Bernard headed into his own net early in the second half.

Elsewhere, there was big drama in the game of the day as Peterborough appeared set to win at Derby before late goals from Jason Knight and McGoldrick gave the Rams victory.

Josh Knight had given 10-man Peterborough a 1-0 lead after defender Nathan Thompson's second-half dismissal for his second yellow card.

Derby County’s David McGoldrick (second left) celebrates after scoring the winner for the Rams against Posh. Derby moved up to sixth win the win, while Peterborough dropped to fourth. - Credit: PA

Peterborough are fourth, level on points with Plymouth, who beat Bolton 2-0 at home thanks to goals in each half from Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie.

Cambridge stayed in touch with the leaders after Sam Smith's hat-trick and Liam O'Neil's winner sealed them a 4-3 win against 10-man Burton in a thriller.

Gassan Ahadme headed Burton in front after just 14 seconds before team-mate Jonny Smith was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Adam May in the 10th minute.

Smith levelled for Cambridge and then cancelled out further goals for Burton from John Brayford and Ahadme before O'Neill sealed victory in the 79th minute.

Defender Corrie Ndaba, on loan at Burton from Town, did not feature in the Brewers' squad. Burton stay rock bottom.

Charlton hit back to draw 1-1 at Wycombe, who led through Anis Mehmeti's first-half goal only for Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to equalise for the visitors a minute later.

Will Grigg scored his first goals for MK Dons since joining on a free transfer in the summer as his side thumped Morecambe 4-0.

Grigg struck a first-half double before Conor Grant and Matthew Dennis piled on the misery for Morecambe, who remain winless.

Meanwhile, Gerard Garner headed a stoppage-time equaliser for Fleetwood, who came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Lincoln.

Ex-Town talent Bishop struck twice inside the opening 14 minutes for Lincoln, but Paddy Lane pulled one back before the break and Garner struck in the third minute of added time.

Cameron Brannagan's late penalty secured Oxford a 2-1 win at Cheltenham.

Taylor Perry gave the home side a second-half lead, but Brannagan levelled soon after and then converted an 86th-minute penalty. United's Billy Bodin was sent off in between their two goals and Cheltenham's Ellis Chapman followed late on.

Ryan Bowman's late equaliser earned Shrewsbury a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers, who had led through Ryan Loft's second-half effort, while Exeter were held 0-0 at Accrington, who remain unbeaten with a win and four draws from their first five games.

On-loan Town midfielder Rekeem Harper played the last half hour for the Grecians, who remain in ninth spot.