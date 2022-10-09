Plymouth stay top while ex-Town striker sinks Rams - League One round-up

News

Former Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison celebrates scoring the winner for Port Vale at Derby County - Credit: PA

Plymouth stayed on top of the League One table by claiming up a fourth straight win, beating Accrington 3-0 in a match that saw both sides reduced to ten men.

Niall Ennis put Argyle in front in the 24th minute, before Plymouth defender Dan Scarr and Stanley captain Seamus Conneely were both red-carded following a 50-50 late in the half.

Sam Cosgrove fired in a second for Plymouth in the 63rd minute, with Ryan Hardie coming off the bench to seal the victory in added time.

Chris Forino's first-half headed goal earned Wycombe a 1-0 win at Oxford in a game which was delayed by 45 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Oxford were left to rue a missed penalty by Cameron Brannagan early in the game when Forino met Alfie Mawson's cross to score the only goal on 33 minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday, who lost to Plymouth in midweek, reignited their push for promotion with a 3-0 win over Cheltenham.

Josh Windass scored in the third minute to give Wednesday the lead, but they had to wait until the 83rd for their second through Barry Bannan, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru adding a third two minutes later.

Ryan Hardie netted for Plymouth as they stayed top of the the League One table - Credit: PA

Port Vale came from behind to overcome ten-man Derby 2-1 at Pride Park.

James Collins put Derby ahead in the fifth minute but was later sent off after a clash with Nathan Smith .

Vale had already missed a penalty in the 15th minute when they were awarded another in the 55th, and former Ipswich Town hitman Ellis Harrison made no mistake second time around.

Collins' red card came three minutes after the leveller, before James Wilson scored a 66th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Jay Stansfield scored twice as Exeter beat Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell.

Bristol Rovers beat Cambridge 2-1, with Shrewsbury also securing all three points with the same scoreline at home to 10-man MK Dons.

Forest Green beat Bolton 1-0, while Portsmouth and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw.

Peterborough were held 1-1 by Burton as Lincoln and Charlton also shared the spoils in a goalless draw.