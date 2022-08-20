Joey 'ready for war', as Yellows boss puzzles - big games and stories today

Analysis

It's another big weekend in League One. MIKE BACON takes a look at the stories making the headlines, some juicy, some not so.

Game of the day

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

A first defeat of the season and a man sent off, it was a tough night for the Owls at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Reece James, on loan from Blackpool, saw red as Sheffield Wednesday went down 0-2 to Posh.

That was not the end of the drama as Wednesday assistant boss Jamie Smith was cautioned for a confrontation with his own player George Byers - who had been withdrawn as the visitors reorganised.

So, today's clash between Wednesday and a Bolton side who have yet to suffer defeat in their opening four League One clashes is a big one for both teams.

Bolton have already seen off Wycombe and drawn at Ipswich, although they did make hard work of beating Morecambe in midweek. My prediction: 2-2

Get 'ready for war', says Rovers boss

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has warned his side to be ‘ready for a war’ today as the Gas travel to Portsmouth.

Rovers go into the game on the back of a 0-3 defeat against Barnsley in midweek, while Pompey thrashed Cambridge United 4-1 at Fratton Park on Tuesday, that after going a goal down.

“Fratton Park, the crowd are on you," Barton said. "They’ve won 4-1 against Cambridge and they’ve got their tail up and they’ll watch the footage of our game at Barnsley and will probably lick their chops.

“I’ve said to the lads not to bother coming in on Thursday and Friday unless you’re ready for a war."

Hot-shot set for season stay hopes Addicks boss

Charlton boss Ben Garner is confident that Crystal Palace will not recall Jes Rak-Sakyi in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old winger scored on his debut as the Addicks beat Plymouth 5-1 on Tuesday. The risk is that Rak-Sakyi shines so brightly for Charlton that his parent club cut his stay short.

“Usually with loans there is a window (to recall) in January,” said Garner. “My understanding is that he’ll be with us for the season."

Charlton entertain Cambridge United today.

'Little old Lincoln'... Not us, says former Ipswich man

Former Ipswich Town man and now Lincoln City boss, Mark Kennedy, wants to wipe out the 'little old Lincoln' tag he feels is associated with the Sincil Bank club.

Kennedy says beating Oxford United 2-1 in midweek showed his side has begun to shake the mentality of being "little old Lincoln".

"Everyone thinks they are just going to run over us, that's not going to happen any more," Kennedy said.

"We are saying to them we can be a team that can run over people. One thing we have spoken about is that we have to change the mentality of 'little old Lincoln'."

Kennedy will have that mentality put to the test today, as the Imps travel to Peterborough.

So, that's where the jigsaw puzzle pieces went!

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has said injuries to his wingers has forced him into a reshuffle today, as Morecambe travel to the Kassam Stadium.

United are light in attack for a game that has increased in importance over the last week, following defeats to Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City.

“We only have one or two wingers left in the building, so we’ve got to be creative,” the Oxford head coach said.

“It felt like on Tuesday night I had a jigsaw puzzle that I couldn’t finish because the pieces just aren’t there. We’ve changed the jigsaw and this one does have a full set of pieces. That’s probably the best way of putting it."

Couldn't agree more, Karl. Nothing worse than almost finishing a 10,000-piece Tower of London extravaganza and finding you're one piece missing.

'Our fans must have jet-lag'

Plymouth Argyle at least have a few 'closer to home' League One clashes this campaign, thanks to the promotion from League Two last season of Forest Green Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Exeter City.

But Saturday away games are invariably a decent haul for Argyle and their fans, even more so after a long midweek trek to London where this week Plymouth lost 1-5 at Charlton.

"It's not easy when we come back from the London fixtures, or anywhere else further afield, and you get back at crazy hours in the morning," Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said.

"I also feel for our fans who must have jet-lag."

Not sure many flew to Charlton on Tuesday night, Steven. Anyhow, good news, it's only FGR away today, so not too long a trek from Devon.

And finally....

Are Exeter City going to be the surprise packets of League One this season?

Early days admittedly, but two fine home wins over Port Vale (4-0) and Wycombe (3-1), as well as a big 0-7 victory at Cheltenham in the EFL Cup and the Grechians are up to fifth in the table.

"We are creating an atmosphere at home to make it difficult to play against and that is really positive,” said manager Matt Taylor.

Will it be three home wins after today? Exeter entertain Cheltenham, but this time in the league.

Who's meeting who... today's fixtures, all 3pm.

Barnsley v Wycombe Wanderers; Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday; Burton Albion v Port Vale; Charlton Athletic v Cambridge United; Exeter City v Cheltenham Town; Fleetwood Town v Derby County; Forest Green Rovers v Plymouth Argyle; MK Dons v Accrington Stanley; Oxford United v Morecambe; Peterborough United v Lincoln City; Portsmouth v Bristol Rovers; Shrewsbury Town v Ipswich Town.