League One team of the season revealed

Published: 9:33 AM April 30, 2021 Updated: 9:51 AM April 30, 2021

Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris has been named League One player of the year - Credit: PA

The League One team of the year was named at the EFL awards ceremony on Thursday night.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, there was no Ipswich Town representation as the judges named the third tier’s best XI.

Sunderland, likely to be competing in the play-offs, led the way with four selections as goalkeeper Lee Burge, right-back Luke O’Nien and forwards Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke were selected.

Peterborough, who could secure automatic promotion this weekend, have three selections in the form of 31-goal leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris, centre-half Mark Beevers and wide man Joe Ward.

Table-topping Hull have two players in the XI, in the form of captain George Honeyman and former Town loanee Callum Elder at left-back, while Oxford United and Lincoln are represented by Rob Atkinson and Jorge Grant respectively.

The team is managed by Hull boss Grant McCann, while Clarke-Harris also picked up the League One player-of-the-year award on the back of a stunning season which is likely to secure him a big-money move this summer, regardless of whether Posh win promotion or not.

Clarke-Harris said: “This one’s top, for me, and it would mean even more if we can win promotion at the weekend," he said.

“I’m delighted, it’s a massive thing for me personally. Even though I’ve won this award tonight, I still want promotion, that’s what I’m going for this season.”

Other League One players picking up awards saw Dean Lewington honoured with the ScrewFix Moment of the Season, for playing his 800th game for MK Dons, while James Coppinger of Doncaster secured the Sir Tom Finney Award, marking his exceptional career as he heads to retirement this summer.

League One Team of the Year: Burge (Sunderland), O’Nien (Sunderland), Atkinson (Oxford United), Beevers (Peterborough United), Elder (Hull City); Ward (Peterborough United), Grant (Lincoln City), Honeyman (Hull City); McGeady (Sunderland), Wyke (Sunderland), Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

Manager: McCann (Hull City)