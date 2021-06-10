Key signings and exits at every League One clubs so far
The 2021 summer transfer window opened on June 9. Here are all the key ins and outs that have happened at League One clubs so far.
AFC WIMBLEDON
IN: N/A
OUT: Callum Reilly, Shane McLoughlin, Luke O’Neill (all released).
LOANS EXPIRED: Sam Walker, Darnell Johnson, George Dobson, Ryan Longman, Jaako Oksanen.
CONTRACT REJECTED: Joe Piggott.
ACCRINGTON STANLEY
IN: Harry Pell (Colchester, free)
OUT: Mark Hughes (Bristol Rovers, free), Joe Maguire (released).
LOANS EXPIRED: Nathan Baxter, Paul Smyth, Jon Russell, Ryan Cassidy, Tariq Uwakwe, Adam Phillips.
CONTRACT TALKS: Ben Barclay, Harvey Rodgers.
BOLTON WANDERERS
IN: Dapo Afolayan (West Ham, free), Josh Sheehan (Newport, free), George Johnston (Feyenoord, undisclosed).
OUT: Shaun Miller, Arthur Gnahoua, Jamie Mascoll (all released).
LOANS EXPIRED: Billy Crellin, Declan John, Ben Jackson and Zack Elbouzedi.
CONTRACT REJECTED: Ryan Delaney.
BURTON ALBION
IN: Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham, free), Omari Patrick (Carlisle, free).
OUT: Colin Daniel, John-Joe O'Toole, Owen Gallacher, Neal Eardley, Stephen Quinn, Mike Fondop, Ben Fox (all released).
LOANS EXPIRED: Hayden Carter, Sean Clare, Ryan Broom, Josh Earl.
CAMBRIDGE UNITED
IN: Lloyd Jones (Northampton, free).
OUT: Callum Burton (released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Paul Mullin, Kyle Knoyle, Luke Hannant, Andy Dallas.
LOANS EXPIRED: Jubril Okedina, Declan Drysdale, Hiram Boateng, Shilow Tracey.
CHARLTON ATHLETIC
IN: N/A
OUT: Deji Oshilaja, Darren Pratley, Andrew Shinnie, Marcus Maddison, Erhun Oztumer (all released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Ben Amos, Chuks Aneke, Jake Forster-Caskey, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce, Ben Watson.
LOANS EXPIRED: Akin Famewo, Ian Maatsen, Matt Smith, Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley.
CHELTENHAM TOWN
IN: N/A
OUT: Alex Addai (released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Sean Long.
LOANS EXPIRED: Finn Azaz, Josh Griffiths, Sam Smith, Indiana Vassilev, Callum Wright.
CREWE ALEXANDRA
IN: Chris Long (Motherwell, free)
OUT: Olly Lancashire (released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Callum Ainley, Omar Beckles.
CONTRACT REJECTED: Ryan Wintle
LOANS EXPIRED: Stephen Walker, Antony Evans, Nathan Wood.
DONCASTER ROVERS
IN: Ben Close (Portsmouth, free)
OUT: James Coppinger (retired), Reece James (Blackpool, free), Brad Halliday (Fleetwood, free), Danny Amos, Madger Gomes, Joe Wright (all released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Jason Lokilo, Lirak Hasani.
LOANS EXPIRED: Matt Smith, Taylor Richards, Tyreece John-Jules, Josh Sims, Ellery Balcombe, Scott Robertson, Elliot Simoes.
FLEETWOOD
IN: Brad Halliday (Doncaster, free), Harry Wright (Ipswich, free).
OUT: Wes Burns (Ipswich, undisc), Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers, free), Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers, free), Mark Duffy, Josh Morris, Harvey Saunders, Glenn Whelan (all released).
LOANS EXPIRED: Callum Connolly, Janoi Donacien, Barrie McKay, Charlie Mulgrew, Kyle Vassell.
GILLINGHAM
IN: Olly Lee (Hearts, free)
OUT: Jack Bonham, Connor Ogilvie, Jordan Graham (all rejected new deals), Dominic Samuel, Matty Willock (both released).
LOANS EXPIRED: Robbie Cundy, Tommy O’Connor.
IPSWICH TOWN
IN: Wes Burns (Fleetwoo, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free)
OUT: Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), Luke Chambers, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Stephen Ward, Emyr Huws (all released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Gwion Edwards.
LOANS EXPIRED: Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.
LINCOLN CITY
IN: N/A
OUT: Harry Anderson (released).
LOANS EXPIRED: Alex Palmer, Brennan Johnson, Callum Morton, Morgan Rogers, TJ Eyoma.
MK DONS
IN: Scott Twine (Swindon, compensation fee TBC)
OUT: Lee Nicholls, Jordan Houghton, Kieran Agard, Joe Mason (released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Ben Gladwin, Cameron Jerome, Josh McEachran, Matthew Sorinola, Andrew Surman.
LOANS EXPIRED: Will Grigg, Ethan Laird, Lasse Sorensen, Louis Thompson.
MORECAMBE
IN: N/A
OUT: N/A
LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Cooney, Brad Lyons.
OXFORD UNITED
IN: Ryan Williams (Portsmouth, free)
OUT: N/A
CONTRACT TALKS: Antony Forde, John Mousinho.
REJECTED NEW DEAL: Josh Ruffels.
LOANS EXPIRED: Marcus McGuane, Liam Kelly, Olamide Shodipo, Brandon Barker, Elliot Lee.
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
IN: James Wilson (Ipswich, free)
OUT: Will Aimson, Lewis Macleod, Byron Moore, Frank Nouble, Ben Reeves, Scott Wootton (all released).
LOANS EXPIRED: Tyrese Fornah, Adam Lewis, Jerome Opoku, Kell Watts, Sam Woods.
PORTSMOUTH
IN: Liam Vincent (Bromley, undisc)
OUT: Jack Whatmough (Wigan, free), Ben Close (Doncaster, free), Ryan Williams (Oxford Utd, free), Andy Cannon, Charlie Daniels, Jordy Hiwula, Bryn Morris (all released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Ben Close, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor.
LOANS EXPIRED: George Byers, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Harvey White.
ROTHERHAM UNITED
IN: N/A
OUT: Billy Jones, Shaun MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Kyle Vassell (all released).
REJECTED CONTRACT: Matt Olosunde.
LOANS EXPIRED: Lewis Wing, George Hirst, Jamal Blackman, Ryan Giles, Florian Jozefzoon.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
IN: N/A
OUT: Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield, free), Liam Shaw (Celtic, free), Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach, Keiren Westwood (all released).
CONTRACT REJECTED: Osaze Urhoghide.
LOANS EXPIRED: Izzy Brown, Jack Marriott.
SHREWSBURY
IN: Matt Pennington (Everton, free), Luke Leahy (Bristol R, free)
OUT: Curtis Main (St Mirren, free), Brad Walker (Port Vale, free), Scott Golbourne, David Edwards, Ro-Shaun Williams, Sean Goss, Donald Love, David Davis, Leon Clarke.
LOANS EXPIRED: Matija Sarkic, Harry Chapman.
SUNDERLAND
IN: N/A
OUT: Callum McFadzean, Chris Maguire, Conor McLaughlin, Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen, Max Power, Remi Matthews (all released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Denver Hume, Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke.
LOANS EXPIRED: Dion Sanderson, Jordan Jones.
WIGAN ATHLETIC
IN: Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth, free)
OUT: Lee Evans (Ipswich, free), Zach Clough, Dan Gardner, Alex Perry (all released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Tendayi Darikwa, Joe Dodoo, Kyle Joseph, Chris Merrie, Viv Solomon-Otabor.
LOANS EXPIRED: George Johnston, Funso Ojo, Jamie Proctor, Curtis Tilt, Scott Wootton.
WYCOMBE WANDERERS
IN: N/A
OUT: Fred Onyedinma (Luton, undisc), Alex Pattison (Harrogate, free), Darius Charles, Ryan Allsop (both released).
CONTRACT TALKS: Adebayo Akinfenwa.
LOANS EXPIRED: Dennis Adeniran, Josh Knight, Admiral Muskwe.