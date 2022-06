League One summer transfer window 2022 - Every in and out

Peterborough United have signed Ben Thompson on a free transfer from Millwall. - Credit: Peterborough Utd

ACCRINGTON STANLEY

IN: Mo Sangare (Newcastle, free).

OUT: Matt Butcher (rejected new deal).

RELEASED: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell.

LOANS EXPIRED: Yeboah Amankwah (Man City), Joel Mumbongo (Burnley) and Marcel Lewis (Royal Union).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 59

BARNSLEY

* Have appointed Cheltenham boss Michael Duff as their new manager.

IN: N/A

OUT: N/A

RELEASED: Aapo Halme, George Miller, Tomas Kalinauska.

LOANS EXPIRED: Claudio Gomes (Man City), Remy Vita (Bayern Munich), Domingos Quina (Watford), Amine Bassi (Metz).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 78

BOLTON WANDERERS

IN: Jack Iredale (Cambridge, free).

OUT: N/A

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Adam Senior.

RELEASED: Alex Baptiste, Andy Tutte, Liam Gordon (signed for Walsall), Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Reiss Greenidge.

RETIRED: Matt Gilks.

LOAN EXPIRED: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 21





BRISTOL ROVERS

IN: N/A

OUT: N/A

RELEASED: Glenn Whelan, Cian Harris, Brett Pitman, Junior Brown, Leon Clarke, Cameron Hargreaves, Jon Nolan, Ben Liddle, Pablo Martinez.

LOANS EXPIRED: Connor Taylor (Stoke), James Connolly (Cardiff), Elliot Anderson (Newcastle), Luke Thomas (Barnsley), Sion Spence (Palace).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 145





BURTON ALBION

IN: N/A

OUT: N/A

IN CONTRACT TALKS: John Brayford, Joe Powell, Callum Hawkins, Daniel Moore.

RELEASED: Danny Rowe, Michael Bostwick (signed for Stevenage), Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

LOANS EXPIRED: Harry Chapman (Blackburn), Jacob Maddox (Vitoria), Christian Saydee (Bournemouth), Matej Kovar (Man Utd).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 54

CAMBRIDGE UNITED

IN: James Holden (Reading, undisc).

OUT: Jack Iredale (Bolton, free).

RELEASED: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle.

LOANS EXPIRED: Sam Sherring (Bournemouth), Jensen Weir (Brighton), Lorent Tolaj (Brighton).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 76

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

* Manager Johnnie Jackson sacked at end of last season. Ben Garner appointed new boss after he guided Swindon to the League Two play-offs.

IN: N/A.

OUT: Ben Purrington (rejected new deal).

RELEASED: Jason Pearce (offered coaching role), Chris Gunter, Conor Washington (signed for Rotherham), Adam Matthews, Ben Watson, Pape Souare, Stephen Henderson.

LOANS EXPIRED: Akin Famewo (Norwich), Elliot Lee (Luton), Jon Leko (Birmingham), Mason Burstow (Chelsea).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 209

CHELTENHAM TOWN

* Manager Michael Duff has joined Barnsley. Assistant manager Russell Milton currently interim boss.

IN: N/A.

OUT: Will Boyle (Huddersfield, free).

RELEASED: Conor Thomas (signed for Crewe), Scott Flinders (signed for Mansfield), Andy Williams, Charlie Colkett (signed for Crewe).

TRANSFER LISTED: Owen Evans.

LOANS EXPIRED: Mattie Pollock (Watford), Callum Wright (Leicester), Kion Etete (Tottenham), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 156





DERBY COUNTY

IN: N/A.

OUT: N/A.

SET TO BE OUT OF CONTRACT: Tom Lawrence, Curtis Davies, Ravel Morrison, Richard Stearman, Ryan Allsop, Kelle Roos, Craig Forsyth, Nathan Byrne and Colin Kazim-Richards.

LOANS EXPIRED: Luke Plange (Palace).

Combined league starts lost from last season - Unclear until takeover situation is resolved.





EXETER CITY

IN: N/A.

OUT: N/A.

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Jonathan Grounds.

RELEASED: Nigel Atangana, Callum Rowe, Colin Daniel, Ben Seymour.

LOANS EXPIRED: Cameron Dawson (Sheff Weds), Offrande Zanzala (Barrow), Padraig Amond (Newport), Kieran Phillips (Huddersfield).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 84.



FLEETWOOD TOWN

* Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown appointed new manager in May.

IN: Jay Lynch (Rochdale, free), Shaun Rooney (St Johnstone, undisc).

OUT: N/A.

RELEASED: Callum Camps, Harrison Biggins (signed for Doncaster), Anthony Pilkington, Kieran O’Hara.

LOANS EXPIRED: Zak Jules (MK Dons), Callum Johnson (Portsmouth), Dan Butterworth (Blackburn), Josh Harrop (Preston).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 110.



FOREST GREEN ROVERS

* Title-winning manager Rob Edwards left for Watford. Ian Burchnall has been appointed as his replacement, leaving Notts County.

IN: Armani Little (Torquay, free), Corey O’Keeffe (Rochdale, free).

OUT: Kane Wilson (Bristol City, free), Ebou Adams (Cardiff, free).

RELEASED: Jake Young (signed for Bradford), Taylor Allen, Jack Evans, Opi Edwards, Elliott Whitehouse, Vaughn Covil, Luke Hallett.

LOANS EXPIRED: Jack Aitchison (Barnsley), Kasey McAteer (Leicester).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 114.



IPSWICH TOWN

IN: Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham, free), Dominic Ball (QPR, free).

OUT: N/A.

RELEASED: James Norwood, Tom Carroll, Tomas Holy (signed Carlisle), Myles Kenlock, Bailey Clements, Brett McGavin.

LOANS EXPIRED: Macauley Bonne (QPR), Bersant Celina (Dijon), Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City), Dominic Thompson (Brentford).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 105.





LINCOLN CITY

* Michael Appleton stepped down as manager at the end of last season. He has been replaced by Mark Kennedy, who has left his role as Birmingham’s assistant boss.

IN: Paudie O’Connor (Bradford, free).

OUT: Conor McGrandles (rejected new deal), Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient, undisc).

RELEASED: John Marquis, Max Melbourne.

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Liam Bridcutt.

LOANS EXPIRED: Josh Griffiths (West Brom), Lewis Fiorini (Man City), Morgan Whittaker (Swansea), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Arsenal), Liam Cullen (Swansea).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 169.

MK DONS

IN: Matt Dennis (Norwich, undisc).

OUT: N/A.

IN CONTRACT TALKS: David Kasumu, Josh McEachran.

RELEASED: Hiram Boateng, Aden Baldwin, Jay Bird, John Freeman, Brandon Mason, Connor Wickham.

LOANS EXPIRED: Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Jamie Cumming (Chelsea), Conor Coventry (West Ham), Kaine Kesler Hayden (Aston Villa), Theo Corbeanu (Wolves).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 112.





MORECAMBE

IN: N/A.

OUT: Aaron Wildig (Newport, free), Jordan Ayunga (St Mirren, free).

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Smith.

TRANSFER LISTED: Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika, Connor Pye.

RELEASED: Greg Leigh, Toumani Diagouraga, Rhys Bennett, Jacob Mensah, Freddie Price.

LOANS EXPIRED: Adam Phillips (Burnley), Jacob Bedeau (Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee Utd), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 200.





OXFORD UNITED

IN: N/A.

OUT: Mark Sykes (Bristol City, free).

RELEASED: Sam Winnall, Jamie Hanson, Leon Chambers-Parillon.

LOANS EXPIRED: Herbie Kane (Barnsley), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff), Nathan Holland (West Ham), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 132.

PETERBOROUGH UNITED

IN: Ben Thompson (Millwall, free).

OUT: N/A.

RELEASED: Dai Cornell, Serhat Tasdemir, Kyle Barker.

TRANSFER LISTED: Christy Pym, Mark Beevers, Idris Kanu, Jorge Grant, Ryan Broom.

LOANS EXPIRED: Steven Benda (Swansea), Bali Mumba (Norwich), Reece Brown (Huddersfield), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Callum Morton (West Brom).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 59.





PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

IN: N/A.

OUT: N/A.

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Ryan Law.

TRANSFER LISTED: Panutche Camara.

RELEASED: Ollie Tomlinson.

RETIRED: Luke McCormick.

LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Broom (Peterborough), Jordon Garrick (Swansea), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Romoney Crichlow (Huddersfield).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 89.





PORTSMOUTH

IN: N/A.

OUT: N/A.

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Aiden O'Brien.

RELEASED: Shaun Williams, Paul Downing, Callum Johnson, Ollie Webber.

LOANS EXPIRED: Gavin Bazunu (Man City), Mahlon Romeo (Millwall), George Hirst (Leicester), Hayden Carter (Blackburn), Tyler Walker (Coventry).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 157.

PORT VALE

IN: Lewis Cass (Newcastle, free).

OUT: N/A.

IN CONTRACT TALKS: James Gibbons, Mal Benning, Jamie Proctor.

RELEASED: David Amoo.

LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Edmondson (Leeds), Kian Harratt (Huddersfield), Tomas Holy (Ipswich).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 30.





SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

IN: Ben Heneghan (AFC Wimbledon, free).

OUT: N/A.

RELEASED: Saido Berahino, Sam Hutchinson, Chey Dunkley.

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Joe Wildsmith.

LOANS EXPIRED: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Jordan Storey (Preston), Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Olamide Shodipo (QPR), Harlee Dean (Birmingham), Lewis Gibson (Everton), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 146.

SHREWSBURY TOWN

IN: Jordan Shipley (Coventry, undisc).

OUT: Josh Vela (Fleetwood, free).

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Jaden Bevan.

RELEASED: Ethan Ebanks-Landell (signed for Rochdale), Shaun Whalley, Aaron Pierre, Joshua Daniels, David Davis.

LOANS EXPIRED: Tyrese Fornah (Nottm Forest), Saikou Janneh (Bristol City).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 155.





WYCOMBE WANDERERS

IN: N/A.

OUT: N/A.

IN CONTRACT TALKS: Joe Jacobson, Anthony Stewart, David Stockdale, Dominic Gape, Lewis Wing.

RETIRED: Adebayo Akinfenwa.

RELEASED: Olly Penlebury.

LOANS EXPIRED: Jack Young (Newcastle).

Combined league starts lost from last season: 6.





*Only players who have made at least one Football League appearance included in released lists.