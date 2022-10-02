Connor Wickham nets, Argyle joy... how League One unfolded

News

Ipswich Town beat Portsmouth, as Plymouth stay top of League One. All to play for. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town beat Portsmouth in a five-goal thriller at Portman Road, but they remain in second place in League One.

That's because Plymouth continued their good form this weekend with a 1-0 win at Wycombe, thanks to Sam Cosgrove's early penalty.

Sheffield Wednesday leapfrogged Pompey into third with a 1-0 win at Port Vale thanks to Will Vaulks' superb long-range strike.

Derby boss Paul Warne reacts after his opening win as manager of the Rams at Cambridge on Saturday. - Credit: PA

James Collins scored twice as Derby marked Paul Warne's first game in the dugout with a 2-0 win at Cambridge, who come to Portman Road on Tuesday night.

At the bottom of the table, Victor Adeboyejo's hat-trick gave Burton only their second win of the season as they beat fellow strugglers Forest Green 3-2 despite going down to 10 men.

The striker's opener was overhauled by Reece Brown's goal and former Town man Connor Wickham's penalty - which saw Tom Hamer sent off - but Adeboyejo struck twice in the final 10 minutes to lift Dino Maamria's side off the bottom of the table.

They are replaced there by Morecambe, who went down 3-1 at Accrington and had Arthur Gnahoua sent off. Liam Coyle's opener was cancelled out by Ryan Astley's own goal but Ethan Hamilton and Tommy Leigh earned Stanley the points.

Peterborough held off a dramatic late fightback to complete a 3-2 win at MK Dons.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, the division's top scorer, and Kwame Poku netted before half-time and Ricky-Jade Jones added to the score after the break - but Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith scored in stoppage time to give the hosts unlikely hope.

Barnsley's Jack Aitchison grabbed a last-minute winner as they beat Fleetwood 1-0 and Bristol Rovers also left it late to snatch a draw at Exeter.

Despite John Marquis' opener, Rovers trailed to Jevani Brown's penalty and Sam Nombe's goal, but Ryan Loft's last-minute header made it 2-2.

Cheltenham won 2-0 against Shrewsbury, Sean Long and Alfie May scoring in quick succession either side of half-time, while Bolton beat Lincoln by the same scoreline as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson added to Dion Charles' penalty.

Charlton drew 1-1 with Oxford, Jayden Stockley cancelling out Marcus Browne's early goal.