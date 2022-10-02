News
Connor Wickham nets, Argyle joy... how League One unfolded
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town beat Portsmouth in a five-goal thriller at Portman Road, but they remain in second place in League One.
That's because Plymouth continued their good form this weekend with a 1-0 win at Wycombe, thanks to Sam Cosgrove's early penalty.
Sheffield Wednesday leapfrogged Pompey into third with a 1-0 win at Port Vale thanks to Will Vaulks' superb long-range strike.
James Collins scored twice as Derby marked Paul Warne's first game in the dugout with a 2-0 win at Cambridge, who come to Portman Road on Tuesday night.
At the bottom of the table, Victor Adeboyejo's hat-trick gave Burton only their second win of the season as they beat fellow strugglers Forest Green 3-2 despite going down to 10 men.
The striker's opener was overhauled by Reece Brown's goal and former Town man Connor Wickham's penalty - which saw Tom Hamer sent off - but Adeboyejo struck twice in the final 10 minutes to lift Dino Maamria's side off the bottom of the table.
They are replaced there by Morecambe, who went down 3-1 at Accrington and had Arthur Gnahoua sent off. Liam Coyle's opener was cancelled out by Ryan Astley's own goal but Ethan Hamilton and Tommy Leigh earned Stanley the points.
Most Read
- 1 'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on Portsmouth win
- 2 'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK
- 3 ‘We couldn’t get the ball on the pitch... we got caught up in the emotion’ - Cowley on Town fans
- 4 7 of the best cafes to visit in Suffolk
- 5 Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village
- 6 'It's been my life': Last orders for popular Suffolk pub
- 7 76-year-old man in hospital after tractor and car crash on A14
- 8 Stu says: Six observations following 3-2 home win against Portsmouth
- 9 Ipswich Town 3-2 Portsmouth: Blues claim big home win in topsy-turvy clash
- 10 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 Pompey win
Peterborough held off a dramatic late fightback to complete a 3-2 win at MK Dons.
Jonson Clarke-Harris, the division's top scorer, and Kwame Poku netted before half-time and Ricky-Jade Jones added to the score after the break - but Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith scored in stoppage time to give the hosts unlikely hope.
Barnsley's Jack Aitchison grabbed a last-minute winner as they beat Fleetwood 1-0 and Bristol Rovers also left it late to snatch a draw at Exeter.
Despite John Marquis' opener, Rovers trailed to Jevani Brown's penalty and Sam Nombe's goal, but Ryan Loft's last-minute header made it 2-2.
Cheltenham won 2-0 against Shrewsbury, Sean Long and Alfie May scoring in quick succession either side of half-time, while Bolton beat Lincoln by the same scoreline as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson added to Dion Charles' penalty.
Charlton drew 1-1 with Oxford, Jayden Stockley cancelling out Marcus Browne's early goal.