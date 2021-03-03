News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'I have no doubt Ipswich will be successful' - Richardson doesn't rule out joining Cook at Town

Andy Warren

Published: 8:21 AM March 3, 2021   
Wigan Athletic assistant manager Leam Richardson

Leam Richardson is Paul Cook's long-time assistant - Credit: PA

Leam Richardson has left the door open to potentially join long-time boss Paul Cook at Ipswich Town. 

Richardson is currently in caretaker charge of Wigan Athletic, bidding to keep the club in League One, having assisted new Blues boss Cook a spell at the DW Stadium which included winning the League One title in 2018. 

The 41-year-old was also Cook’s No.2 for League Two title wins at Chesterfield and Portsmouth, with Gary Roberts so far the only staff member moving to Suffolk with the new boss, returning to the club as first-team coach. 

Matt Gill, who oversaw victory over Accrington as caretaker last night, is staying on as part of the staff, as is goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker, with Richardson not ruling out the idea of following Cook to Suffolk in the future. 

Matt Gill was in charge at Accrington on Tuesday night

Ipswich Town caretaker boss Matt Gill, pictured in front of new manager Paul Cook. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I’m absolutely made up for him,” Richardson told BBC Radio Manchester. 

“I’m maybe a little bit biased because I’ve worked with him for so long but I think he’s one of the best managers out there. How he hasn’t kicked on into the Championship/Premier League before now is anybody’s guess. 

“But he joins an absolutely massive club in Ipswich with a fantastic owner who has been doing it for a long time and they’re craving success. 

“For Paul, joining there, I have no doubt Ipswich Town will get success.” 

When asked directly whether he would consider joining Cook at Ipswich, considering the club does not have an assistant manager following Stuart Taylor’s exit, Richardson said: “He’s never stopped being on the phone and is very conscious of the situation here. 

“He’s always there for advice or how own thoughts on things. That hasn’t changed and everybody has seen my commitment to Wigan at the minute. I think there’s a job to be. 

“I don’t think anybody can question anybody’s integrity. So we will see what happens.” 

Cook’s first game in charge is at Gillingham on Saturday. 

Chesterfield's manager Paul Cook (right) and assistant Leam Richardson (left) gesture on the touchli

Chesterfield's manager Paul Cook (right) and assistant Leam Richardson (left) gesture on the touchline during the Sky Bet League Two match at Adams Park, Wycombe. - Credit: PA


