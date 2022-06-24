Lee Evans: 'Hopefully in a couple of weeks we will have a fully-fit squad'

Lee Evans, on the comeback trail and raring to go - Credit: Steve Waller

Lee Evans has said Ipswich Town could hopefully be back to a fully-fit squad in the next couple of weeks.

Kieran McKenna's Blues have returned to pre-season training this week with Evans, who missed the last four months of the campaign with a knee injury picked up in the 3-0 win over Burton at Portman Road, glad to be back among his team-mates and out of the treatment room.

He's one of a few Town players now on the comeback trail.

Getting back to full fitness, Lee Evans, in action against Morecambe last season. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Evans, who joined Town on a three-year deal last summer from Wigan, was a key part of Town's midfield before his injury struck. But he's back now and raring to go.

"It's brilliant to be back," he said.

"On a personal note it's nice to be back on the grass with everyone after a frustrating end to the season for me. Collectively it's great to see everyone. I think everyone is happy to be back and putting in the hard work for the season.

"I'm feeling good and a lot stronger. I've been in working for most of the summer to get back, that's helped. I felt a bit rusty first couple of sessions this week, but I'll get into the swing of things nice and quick hopefully."

And Evans knows he and his team-mates will be putting in the work to gain plenty of fitness, McKenna already having laid out a few plans.

"Pre-season has got to be done, there is no hiding we need to be fit," Evans added.

"The manager has shown us straightaway, first meeting, what he wants, what he is expecting, high pressing, so we need to be fit to be able to do that this season.

"Mine and Kyle (Edwards) were longish term injuries, four months, George Edmundson similar. Kayden Jackson is flying and doing really well. Hopefully in a couple of weeks we will have a fully-fit squad.

"Everyone wants to be a part of it. Fitness is going to be massive."

Evans went on to thank the medical staff at Portman Road for getting him back on track.

"They've been brilliant," he said. "I'm probably not the best when I get injured, I can be a bit moody."

Having enjoyed family holidays in Greece and Disneyland, Paris, Evans is refreshed and raring to go and McKenna will be glad to have such a key player available again, as Town begin pre-season at Needham Market tomorrow (1pm).