Match reaction

'A blow for us' - McKenna confirms injured Evans will miss 'a few weeks'

Mark Heath

Published: 4:30 PM February 23, 2022
Lee Evans celebrates scoring Towns fifth to complete his hat-trick in the Ipswich Town v Doncaster R

Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans will miss 'a few weeks' with a knee injury

Ipswich Town have been dealt a major blow with news that midfielder Lee Evans will miss 'a few weeks' with a knee injury.

Evans suffered the injury towards the end of the 3-0 win over Burton on Saturday, and was not in the side for the 0-0 draw with Cheltenham last night, replaced by Tom Carroll.

And boss Kieran McKenna confirmed after the game that the injury will keep Evans out of action for a while. 

"He picked a knee injury up at the end of the Burton game and unfortunately he's going to be out a few weeks," said the Blues boss.

Lee Evans with a first-half shot.

Lee Evans suffered the injury against Burton Albion on Saturday - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"It's nothing majorly serious but he's going to miss a few weeks and it's a blow for us. He's missed a couple of different games for a couple of different reasons and I thought his performance on Saturday was outstanding.

"He does give us a different balance to the team, but we have good players to come in, probably not of the same profile of Lee, but it's up to us to find the right balance now for the games going forwards."

Evans, who's played 29 times for Town this season, scoring three goals, has been first choice alongside Sam Morsy all campaign - when both have been fit and available.

Without him, McKenna will have to decide who to team with Morsy from one of the trio of Carroll, Tyreeq Bakinson and Idris El Mizouni.


